This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his woes are still deepening, one long-running legal fight came to a conclusion in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a debt of 6.6 million British pounds on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily Mail.

