RALEIGH, N.C. -- Needing a bucket on the final possession to push the game to overtime, NC State once again came up empty in a 62-59 loss to Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack (8-9, 2-6 ACC) fought all the way back after a brutal start -- scoring just one basket in the opening 10 minutes -- but the Hokies got the job done at the end to hand State its fourth straight home loss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO