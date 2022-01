Justin Cook woke up Thursday morning without a college offer, but he will go to bed with at least two. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. East Stroudsburg was the first to step up and get in the mix for the Harrisburg senior standout, and then Waynesburg University followed suit. So, definitely not a bad day for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver/cornerback.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO