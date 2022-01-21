Light snow for a windy Saturday morning

It was another frigid morning with low of 6 in Milwaukee to -10 in Fond du Lac. At least the wind was light, but then it increased out of the SW and we started to warm up with afternoon temps in the 20s. The wind increases to over 30 mph this evening and tonight, and the chance for snow increases after midnight. This will be very light snow with mainly a dusting of accumulation by morning. Overnight lows are much warmer with temps in the teens. Saturday will stay windy and see some afternoon sunshine. The high of 26 is around noon, then the wind shifts to the NW and temps start to drop into the teens by evening. Lambeau will be around 10 at kickoff with wind chills below 0. Saturday night will see another quick shot of light snow with another dusting.

Sunday will see some sun with highs only in the teens. A third system arrives Monday with snow likely and maybe 2" of accumulation. High temps will be in the mid to upper 20s so this will be light fluffy snow. The cold air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the teens and lows near 0.

TONIGHT : Increasing clouds and windy with light snow

Accumulation: Less than 1/2"

Low: 17 Lakefront...10 Inland

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Wind chills near 0

SATURDAY : Morning light snow and windy, then clearing

High: 26

Wind: WNW 15-30 mph

SUNDAY : Morning light snow then partly cloudy and cold

High: 17

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY : Cloudy and warmer with snow likely

High: 28

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and cold

High: 14

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and cold

High: 14

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph