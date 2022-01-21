Wandercraft Closes $45 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Delivery Of The World’s First Personal Self-Balanced Exoskeleton

Wheel, the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced a $150 million Series C round co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global. New investors Coatue and Salesforce Ventures participated in the round, along with existing investors CRV, Tusk Venture Partners, and Silverton Partners. This brings Wheel’s total funding to $216 million to date, including a $50 million Series B round in May 2021. Wheel will use this new round of funding to continue accelerating the next chapter of healthcare innovation by helping more companies introduce virtual-first care to their millions of patients.

