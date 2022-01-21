Wandercraft Closes $45 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Delivery Of The World’s First Personal Self-Balanced Exoskeleton
Wandercraft, a leading healthtech company in dynamic robotics and exoskeleton technology, announced a $45 million equity financing. The series C round was led by the US fund Quadrant Management, joined by existing investor Bpifrance and new participants MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, AG2R La Mondiale, Mutuelles Impact and Sofiouest. Other existing investors Xange,...aithority.com
