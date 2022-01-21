ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wandercraft Closes $45 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Delivery Of The World’s First Personal Self-Balanced Exoskeleton

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Wandercraft, a leading healthtech company in dynamic robotics and exoskeleton technology, announced a $45 million equity financing. The series C round was led by the US fund Quadrant Management, joined by existing investor Bpifrance and new participants MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, AG2R La Mondiale, Mutuelles Impact and Sofiouest. Other existing investors Xange,...

aithority.com

Marco Financial Partners with DP World to Finance Global Trade For SMEs

Marco, the first tech-enabled trade financing platform built for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States and Latin America, announced a partnership with CARGOES Finance By DP World, a platform that enables rapid and seamless access to working capital for emerging-market small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As an approved lender for CARGOES Finance, Marco enables SMEs within CARGOES Finance by DP World to access the financing they require to grow and ultimately help close the growing $1.7 trillion global trade finance gap that prevents small exporters from competing in global markets.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TriNetX Acquires Pharmacovigilance Leader Advera Health Analytics

TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, announced the acquisition of Advera Health Analytics, the leader in pharmacovigilance software and data for detection, management, and mitigation of drug safety concerns. The acquisition of Advera, and its industry-leading Evidex platform, will...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Aucnet Joins Global Mobility Blockchain Standardization Consortium “MOBI”

Aucnet Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative headquartered in Los Angeles in the US state of California, a global nonprofit consortium that develops blockchain-based technologies and standards for next-generation mobility. Through its participation in MOBI, Aucnet seeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing circular distribution platforms for electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leading Institutional Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Appoints Matthew Chamberlain As New Chief Executive

Komainu, a regulated institutional-grade digital asset custody services provider safeguarding over US$5bn in assets, announced the appointment of Matthew Chamberlain as its Chief Executive Officer. For the past five years, Chamberlain has served as CEO of the London Metal Exchange, the world centre for industrial metals trading, and brings to Komainu his strong track record of operating regulated and mission-critical financial market infrastructure.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Personetics Secures Over $160 Million In 2021 And Accelerates The Global Expansion Of Its AI-Driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and improving their financial well-being. Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m. Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in 30...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Veriff Partners with Starship to Offer Identity Verification Services for Autonomous Robot Delivery Platform

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced its partnership with Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services to provide authentication and re-verification services for its fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to create a fully autonomous end to end delivery service for age restricted items.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Wheel Raises $150 Million Series C to Power the Virtual-First Care Revolution

Wheel, the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced a $150 million Series C round co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global. New investors Coatue and Salesforce Ventures participated in the round, along with existing investors CRV, Tusk Venture Partners, and Silverton Partners. This brings Wheel’s total funding to $216 million to date, including a $50 million Series B round in May 2021. Wheel will use this new round of funding to continue accelerating the next chapter of healthcare innovation by helping more companies introduce virtual-first care to their millions of patients.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

VVDN opens 5G Test Lab to Provide ORAN, RCT and Inter-Operability Testing Services

VVDN Technologies, end-to-end product engineering and manufacturing company, announced the introduction of a new end-to-end 5G Testing Lab for 5G ORAN Based RU Devices in India. VVDN’s 5G lab is intended to enable technology providers such as telecom device manufactures, system integrators as well as Telcos to do protocol and validation testing for Open RAN(ORAN), Radio Conformance Testing (RCT) and IOT(Inter-operability testing) in a real 5G radio environment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NCR And Google Cloud Grow Partnership To Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation In Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hut 8 Announces Acquisition of TeraGo’s Data Center Business

Hut 8 Mining Corp., one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the cloud and colocation data center business from TeraGo Inc. Once complete, the acquisition will establish Hut 8 as a leading high-performance computing platform, providing unique positioning for the Company within the digital asset ecosystem.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Amgen Ventures Invests In TileDB To Advance Their Universal Database

TileDB, Inc. a pioneering database company, announced a strategic investment from Amgen Ventures, joining recent strategic investments from Lockheed Martin Ventures and NTT Docomo Ventures. The funding will be used to advance the vision and development of the TileDB universal database. Today’s life sciences data analytics workflows use file formats...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PhotoShelter Acquires UK-Based Third Light To Accelerate Growth And Global Leadership In Digital Asset Management

– Expands DAM capabilities for enterprises, organizations, and visual creatives. – Scales platform and team to accelerate product innovation and growth. – Meets global demand for faster, easier, smarter cloud-based collaboration tools. PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises,...
MLB
aithority.com

Actifai Expands Its System-Wide Deployment of AI Customer Experience Platform in Canada

Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has expanded its partnership with Cogeco Connexion, the second-largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec, to deploy its industry-leading AI customer experience platform across their Canadian operations. Cogeco Connexion will deploy Actifai’s database-integrated online tools for its customer service...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs To Transform Its Contract Management Processes

SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced a new business engagement with MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs’ end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by MediaKind to transform its contract management strategy. MediaKind’s evaluation team...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Insurity Completed 52 Customer Go-Lives On Its Configurable Cloud-Native Platform In 2021

These implementations of Insurity’s cloud-based solutions enable Insurity customers to seamlessly engage with an ecosystem of partners, services, and applications as they capitalize on emerging technologies and new business opportunities. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it completed 52 go-lives...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Voyager Digital CEO Withdraws Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

Voyager Digital Ltd. one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, announced that Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Director, has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan (ASDP) that was previously announced on December 31, 2021. No shares have been sold under the plan. The ASDP will, in accordance with its terms, terminate 30 days from the date of this press release.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Aryaka Releases 6th Annual State Of The WAN Report: 1,600 Global Enterprises Surveyed Presents New Findings On Cloud Adoption, Hybrid Workplaces And The Convergence Of Network And Security With SASE

Enterprises see SD-WAN as an essential component of SASE, while organizations accelerate digital transformation with a move to the cloud; SaaS applications like Microsoft Teams, Google Docs and Microsoft 365 continue to gain steam. Aryaka, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, published its Sixth Annual 2022 State of...
TECHNOLOGY

