Mobile Calling’s Share Of International Traffic Declines For The First Time Ever Amid Pandemic, According To TeleGeography
TeleGeography’s updated voice research reveals the impact of quarantines and lockdowns associated with COVID-19 on international voice carriers and traffic volumes. TeleGeography, a global telecommunications market research and consulting firm, has revealed that international call traffic declined by 7% in 2020. The downhill trend continues from 2015 after just a slight...aithority.com
Comments / 0