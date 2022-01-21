ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Enormous superyacht squeezes under Dutch bridges

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that you spot an 80-meter superyacht squeezing under a bridge with just a few inches of clearance. So it’s no wonder that the sight of this gigantic vessel from Heesen making its way through the narrow canals of the Netherlands drew a large...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

71m Feadship superyacht Juice launched

The 71 metre Feadship superyacht, formerly known as hull number 820, has been launched in The Netherlands and christened Juice. Juice was designed by British studio RWD with "soft lines" and "distinctive creases" for an "elegant yet masculine" appearance, the shipyard said. She is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and a composite top deck.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

It’s rare to see a yacht that isn’t white. Or if the owner’s adventurous, navy. On the very rare occasion, maybe battleship gray. Arksen’s new 85-footer is breaking all the rules with a superstructure that retains its original shiny aluminum finish—actually, it’s first sanded, lacquered and then left exposed. That industrial look is becoming more common inside modern offices and even homes, but it’s the first for a yacht. That’s because the 85’s attempting to find a new type of owner, both through its look and design, as a yacht that appeals to a younger mindset, one that doesn’t mind a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Yacht#North Sea#Rotterdam#Vehicles#Dutch#Cnn#Project Cosmos#Macharen
The Independent

5G disruptions: Which airports have been affected?

The impending rollout of 5G wireless technology has played havoc with air travel, with a number of major carriers announcing suspensions and disruptions.The suspensions have affected several typically busy US airports. Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways each announced suspensions.Emirates airlines and others announced it would suspend flights to a number of major US airports. The major travel hubs impacted so far are: Boston Logan International AirportChicago’s O’HareDallas Fort WorthHouston’s George Bush IntercontinentalNewarkOrlandoSan Francisco SeattleFollow our live blog on the 5G travel disruptions hereOther airlines announced similar suspensions that include those airports. Air India said it was...
AIR TRAVEL
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Tonga volcano: New photographs show extent of destruction from tsunami

Newly-released photographs have shown the devastation caused in Tonga by a tsunami triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption.Hundreds of homes in the country’s smaller outer islands were destroyed and at least three people killed after the eruption. Three islands were said to have lost most of their buildings.The Red Cross said its teams in Tonga had confirmed that salt water from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water of tens of thousands of people.Photographs posted online by the Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga show large areas of Nuku’alofa, the capital city, covered with a thick...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

All the flights that have been cancelled due to 5G rollout

British Airways is among several airlines to ground flights to and from the US because of safety concerns over new 5G deployment.There are concerns that the telecom system could interfere with some types of radio altimeter – equipment critical for landings.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations, and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight operations using certain types of radar altimeter equipment close to antennas in 5G networks.”The Boeing 777 aircraft – the leading long-haul, wide-bodied plane worldwide – is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Potentially explosive shipwreck in River Thames to be broken up

The wreck of a Second World War cargo ship that contains hundreds of tons of explosives will be broken up after decades at the bottom of the Thames.Specialists from the Royal Navy will advise government sub-contractors on safety as they negotiate the SS Richard Montgomery, which has lain broken over a sandbar in the Thames estuary since 1944.She was one of about 2,700 Liberty ships built by America to run supplies for the war effort in Europe.The 7,000-ton cargo vessel ran aground near the Medway approach channel in August 1944 and, though workers were able to salvage about half her...
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public warned not to take selfies with seal pups as it could endanger them

Walkers who will be out and about on Britain’s coasts this bank holiday have been urged not to search for seal pups to take selfies with to keep the animals safe.The warning comes after hundreds of seal pups were killed or injured during storms Arwen and Barra, which hit the UK between late November and early December. This period is also pupping season for grey seals.According to Matt Barnes, from the Yorkshire Seal Group, 40 per cent of the area’s young seals were lost during the storms as a number of mothers and pups were separated.He told The Times that...
ANIMALS
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Travel industry demands scrapping of international Covid testing requirements

The travel industry is calling on the Government to remove all testing requirements for international travellers.Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Airlines UK said research they commissioned into travel restrictions found domestic, not international, restrictions would be the only way to reduce the spread of Omicron.Pre-departure and day two PCR testing were reintroduced in late November and early December in response to the spread of Omicron.From early December, MAG said passenger numbers at its airports fell by more than 30%.The travel restrictions are expected to be reviewed on Wednesday.MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish and Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade released a...
WORLD
The Independent

Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic it was spotted in the UK...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy