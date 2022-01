Last year on the final day of the lame duck 101st General Assembly a comprehensive overhaul of policing was passed. The language was introduced at 3 a.m. and passed both houses by noon. I voted No because it was clear to me that the bill – which was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state – would make Illinois less safe. Unfortunately those dire warnings were ignored, and crime has gone up considerably in Illinois. Now legislation has been introduced to repeal the hastily-written 2021 law in attempt to pass better legislation that will respect our police and keep Illinois safe.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO