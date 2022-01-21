James Bond producer says Idris Elba as 007 has been "part of the conversation"

Over the course of his career, Idris Elba has become one of the most well-known actors of his generation. After starting his career in his home country of England, he eventually became a star in the United States as well. His popularity in America is partly due to his role in the TV series The Wire which aired from 2002 to 2008. In the series, Elba played a drug dealer named Stringer Bell. Although some would say that the show didn’t get the viewership it deserved during its time on the air, it has always been praised by critics and is now considered a classic. But while the role may have helped his career get a boost on this side of the pond, it may not be a role that Elba looks back on with fond memories. So, does Idris Elba regret his role in The Wire? Let’s talk about it.

