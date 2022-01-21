ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Bond producer says Idris Elba as 007 has been "part of the conversation"

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has talked about the search for the next 007 – and if discussions have taken place with Idris Elba about the role. Daniel Craig gave up the license to kill in last year's No Time to Die, which was his fifth outing as 007. For years,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

MGM & Eon Celebrating James Bond’s 60th Anniversary; ‘No Time To Die’ To Be Re-Released In Imax

EXCLUSIVE: To kick off the 60th anniversary of James Bond this year, MGM and EON are re-releasing No Time to Die in Imax nationwide this Friday, Jan. 21. There will be an exclusive Q&A event featuring Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli broadcasted ahead at select Imax screenings. No Time to Die dodged the 2020 pandemic so that it could be a global theatrical release after movie theaters around the globe re-opened. It was worth the wait: No Time to Die made $160.7M stateside and over $774M at the worldwide box office, making it third highest grossing...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Andrew Garfield reveals what his return as Spider-Man would need

Andrew Garfield has talked about what he'd need from a potential Spider-Man return. Garfield reprised his role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's versions of the character, after repeatedly denying he'd be appearing. Since his return to the part, fans have been calling for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 – and the actor has talked about the conditions he has to play the webslinger again.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Does Idris Elba Regret Playing Stringer Bell on “The Wire?”

Over the course of his career, Idris Elba has become one of the most well-known actors of his generation. After starting his career in his home country of England, he eventually became a star in the United States as well. His popularity in America is partly due to his role in the TV series The Wire which aired from 2002 to 2008. In the series, Elba played a drug dealer named Stringer Bell. Although some would say that the show didn’t get the viewership it deserved during its time on the air, it has always been praised by critics and is now considered a classic. But while the role may have helped his career get a boost on this side of the pond, it may not be a role that Elba looks back on with fond memories. So, does Idris Elba regret his role in The Wire? Let’s talk about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’s Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson On Bond’s Theatrical Destiny, Idris Elba, Spinoffs & More – Crew Call Podcast

MGM and Eon Productions’ No Time to Die has come to represent something greater than just simply Daniel Craig’s final turn in the tuxedo. Say what you will about Tenet, but No Time to Die‘s long path and long wait to the big screen serves as a symbol of the survival of theatrical releases; a rising phoenix for that sector of the motion picture industry which has not only been encroached upon by streaming, but saw movies theaters completely go dark during the pandemic in 2020 though the onset of 2021. Bond 25 was the first major studio movie to have the foresight to sidestep the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Tom Hardy
CinemaBlend

Wait, Could Idris Elba Actually Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond?

The search for the next James Bond has been heating up in recent months with tons of UK actors becoming contenders. But there’s always been one name in the mix of this hot debate. For years, Eon Productions and Idris Elba have been playing a game of “is-he-or-won’t-he” when it comes to being Daniel Craig’s successor. Fans have been itching for The Suicide Squad star to take over for Craig since No Time to Die was announced. It’s never been confirmed or denied whether he’ll succeed the No Time to Die star. So after years of speculation, could Elba be Craig’s true successor as James Bond?
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time to Die’ and Playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

When Cary Joji Fukunaga offered Ana de Armas a part in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” she was, naturally, excited. But she was also hesitant. “I loved working with Daniel Craig on ‘Knives Out’ and I wanted to work with Cary and even a tiny part in a James Bond film will make you known globally,” says the Cuban-born actress. “All of those were magnets to me.” But the part had not been written yet and de Armas didn’t want to play just the latest in a long line of sexy Bond girls. “Times have changes and the women...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Sonic the Hedgehog star teases Idris Elba's "awesome" performance

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star Ben Schwartz has spilled the beans on what fans can expect from the hotly-anticipated sequel. The Parks and Recreation actor will once again voice the eponymous character, returning for a new adventure alongside new addition Knuckles, voiced by Luther star Idris Elba. Schwartz was fairly...
MOVIES
Maryland Daily Record

Idris Elba Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Nick Name/Celebrated Name: Idris Elba, DJ Big Driis, Big Driis the Londoner, Big Driss, 7 Dub, and Me Innit. Birth Place: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom. Wife/Spouse Name: Sabrina Dhowre Elba (m. 2019), Sonya Nicole Hamlin (m. 2006–2006), Hanne Norgaard (m. 1999–2003) Kids/Children Name: Isan Elba...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Deadline Podcast#Total Film#Uncharted
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba release mini album ‘Cordi Elba’

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba have released their new mini album Cordi Elba. “Today is the day!” Lime Cordiale announced on social media. “Idris Elba and ourselves are pleased to drop the full album that is Cordi Elba. Six songs we created together in the studio. Somewhere in between the Lime and the Elba. Grab a vinyl. Enter the competition to win Louis’ original lino-cut. Message us and tell us what you love about it! Link in comments!”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy