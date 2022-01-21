ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Gunna’s Reflective Performance of ‘Empire’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his newest single, “Empire.” Accompanied by a guitarist, the rapper performed the anthemic track while sitting in an armchair surrounded by fog. On the song, the 28-year-old reflects on...

thesource.com

[WATCH] Gunna Opens Up About Beef With Freddie Gibbs

The feud between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs has been boiling for quite some time. The two rappers exchanged a few words to each other on Twitter, prior to the release of Gunna’s third studio album “DS4Ever,” when the “Oh Okay” rapper posted Freddie Gibbs would have the “biggest moment of his career” once his album releases.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kaytranada, H.E.R. Join Forces for Soulful ‘Intimidated’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Canadian producer Kaytranada and R&B singer H.E.R. shared the stage Tuesday for a performance of the song “Intimidated” on The Tonight Show. The track, released in November, comes off the Grammy-award winner’s eponymous EP. The three-song release also features collaborations with Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. The pair previously teamed up on H.E.R.’s 2021 debut studio album, Back of My Mind, with Kaytranada providing production on the track “Bloody Waters.” H.E.R. provides live piano accompaniment during segments of the intimate, laid-back performance, while Kaytranda creates the song’s groove-filled soundscape from behind an arsenal of synthesizers. The 29-year-old producer is reportedly working on a follow-up to his Grammy Award-winning 2019 LP, Bubba, which was named Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021. The album’s single “10%” also took home the award for Best Dance Recording.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Is Disappointed In Gunna's "DS4EVER" Diss

Freddie Gibbs is tallying up his feuds on a weekly basis. His ongoing beef with Akademiks won't end anytime soon while the general public has yet to forget about the alleged altercation with Jim Jones at Prime 112 in Miami. This week, Gibbs picked up a new feud with YSL star Gunna who promised to give the Gary, IN rapper the "biggest moment of his career."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Young Thug
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Wunna
Person
Gunna
Person
Drake
rapradar.com

Gunna “Empire” On The Tonight Show

Gunna took it above the clouds during his musical performance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (Jan. 20). Seated at a cozy chair by candles on a misty stage, the YSL rapper gave a acoustic rendition of his “Empire” with a dangling microphone and the assistance of a guitarist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cordae Appears On Jimmy Fallon Show, Performs Two Songs From Upcoming Album

This is the final week of rollout for Cordae's sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, which is set to release Friday (Jan. 14). Along with three promotional singles, a cover announcement, a preparatory freestyle inspired by Kendrick Lamar and a tour announcement, Cordae released the album's tracklist yesterday (Jan. 10), revealing tons of high-profile features and producers for the project.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Robert Glasper’s Emotive Performance Of ‘Black Superhero’ From ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Robert Glasper delivered an all-star performance of “Black Superhero” on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can watch the footage below. The Grammy Award-winning musician appeared as the musical guest on the NBC chat show in support of his upcoming album Black Radio III, which is set for release on February 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.
CELEBRITIES
#Empire
hotnewhiphop.com

Cordae & Gunna Reflect On Hard Times In "Today" Music Video

It's been a long time coming but Cordae finally came through with his sophomore album, From A Bird's Eye View. The rapper's second project follows the Grammy-nominated The Lost Boy. Boasting 12 songs in total with two bonus tracks, Cordae enlists a slew of collaborators for this project, from Stevie Wonder to Lil Durk.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Fontaines DC brought a surreal stage show to Fallon (watch)

Fontaines DC just announced their anticipated new album Skinty Fia (pre-order exclusive red translucent vinyl) and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to perform the first single, "Jackie Down the Line." They were not in NYC at Fallon's 30 Rock studio, though; instead, this was a special filmed live performance featuring a slightly acousticized version of the song and a very cool, kinetic visual presentation.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Watch Frank Ocean’s Gorgeous Performance of ‘Nikes’ — Without Vocal Effects

Late Thursday night, a workaholic friend who’d promised to finally take a real vacation texted a series of photos of herself on a sun-kissed beach, enjoying exotic drinks and a tropical sunset. “You proud of me?” she wrote, then followed immediately with the real topic that brought her out of her vacation reverie: “Why is Frank Ocean trending?”
MUSIC
