Dallas-born singer Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, dies at age 74

The Dallas-born singer known only as Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

Born as Michael Lee Aday, his family announced his death on his personal Facebook page early this morning.

No cause of death is mentioned but the post says Aday was surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah,... Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

More than 45 years after its release, Aday's first album "Bat Out of Hell" still sells an estimated 200,000 copies a year and was on the charts for nearly ten years, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.

Aday was born in Dallas in 1947 and graduated from Dallas Jefferson High School in 1965. Shortly after that, he left for Los Angeles to break into the music industry.

There's been no mention of funeral services yet.

