Dallas, TX

Dallas-born singer Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, dies at age 74

By Curt Lewis
 1 day ago

The Dallas-born singer known only as Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

Born as Michael Lee Aday, his family announced his death on his personal Facebook page early this morning.

No cause of death is mentioned but the post says Aday was surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

More than 45 years after its release, Aday's first album "Bat Out of Hell" still sells an estimated 200,000 copies a year and was on the charts for nearly ten years, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.

Aday was born in Dallas in 1947 and graduated from Dallas Jefferson High School in 1965. Shortly after that, he left for Los Angeles to break into the music industry.

There's been no mention of funeral services yet.

The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
CELEBRITIES
People

Meat Loaf's Life in Photos

Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries. As for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas, TX
