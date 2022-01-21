White House to distribute free N95 respirators; vaccination plus prior infection gives best protection from COVID-19 : Coronavirus update for Friday, Jan. 21

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?-How many people have not been vaccinated?An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.Almost nine million eligible adults have not yet had their booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week.It is not true to say that every one of these adults...

