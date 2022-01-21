ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House to distribute free N95 respirators; vaccination plus prior infection gives best protection from COVID-19 : Coronavirus update for Friday, Jan. 21

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House is distributing free N95 respirators to Americans, and a new study suggests that vaccination combined with prior infection are the best protection against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for...

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID shields you enough from another encounter with the coronavirus? New research suggests that adding in vaccination is still your best bet. A combination of vaccination and prior infection offers the most optimal protection against infection with COVID-19, a new government study shows. Researchers analyzed data on infections in New York and California in the summer and fall...
Federal N95 mask giveaway will start soon

WASHINGTON, D. C. - As part of its effort to fight coronavirus, the Biden administration will announce Wednesday it will give away 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile for free to Americans who need them. The masks will be available at many of the retail pharmacies...
Antibodies in blood soon after COVID-19 onset may predict severity

Blood drawn from patients shortly after they were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may indicate who is most likely to land in the hospital, a study led by Stanford Medicine investigators has found. "We've identified an early biomarker of risk for progression to severe symptoms," said Taia...
Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?-How many people have not been vaccinated?An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.Almost nine million eligible adults have not yet had their booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week.It is not true to say that every one of these adults...
