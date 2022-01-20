ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Q2 2021 Recap: Parolees in Joliet convicted of crimes involving weapons

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were nine offenders convicted of crimes involving weapons released on parole in Joliet during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Will County Gazette. The data shows that nine men were among...

willcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse

Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women, more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined. Every year, 1 in 3 women who is a victim of homicide is murdered by her current or former partner. Dana Being Dana’s “Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse“ episode features a powerful conversation with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Devonna Judd, a domestic violence survivor, and Norma J. Peterson, Executive Director of Document The Abuse. Norma is also the sister-in-law of Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant and convicted murderer of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. His fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales Peterson is missing and has never been found. She was 23 years old when she disappeared on October 28, 2007.
NAPERVILLE, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Felony charges filed against 8

EDWARDSVILLE – Felony charges were filed against six people in separate incidents by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Michael D. Wilkes, 34, of St. Louis, was charged Jan. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Government
City
Joliet, IL
County
Will County, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy