WWE 2K22 set to release this March with new game modes and Rey Mysterio as the cover star

By Karthik Iyer
xda-developers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next installment in the WWE franchise, called WWE 2K22, is set to arrive in March this year. 2K games announced this new installment earlier today along with a full feature set that includes a redesigned game engine, new controls, new game modes, and more. Notably, the game will also feature...

www.xda-developers.com

thenerdstash.com

WWE 2K22 Release Date and Prices Officially Announced

WWE 2K22 cover art and pre-order bonus were leaked last weekend, and it was logical to assume 2K would announce them with a release date of the game officially. Now 2K has revealed the exact release date of WWE 2K22 alongside prices of different versions of the game that will cost in the range of $70 to $120. As the last weekend’s leak said, WWE’s legend Rey Mysterio will be on the cover of this year’s WWE that will be released in March.
WWE
gamingbolt.com

WWE 2K22 Receives New Gameplay Trailer, Out on March 11th

2K Games has confirmed that WWE 2K22, its latest title in Visual Concepts’ wrestling franchise, will be releasing on March 11th. A new trailer has been released which showcases the game in action with various WWE Superstars appearing in live-action segments. Check it out below. After the disastrous release...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Official Details On WWE 2K22 – Cover Character, Release Date, Features

2K Games issued the following that features a lot of details regarding WWE 2K22 that comes out this March:. WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio®. Next installment in WWE 2K franchise set to launch on March 11, 2022, with a redesigned game engine,...
WWE
psu.com

WWE 2K22 Confirmed For March 11 Release, Will Offer 4 Different Versions

2K has staple-gunned a March 11, 2022 release date to the long-awaited WWE 2K22, as well as lifting the wraps off a series of special edition versions of the wrestling sequel. First up is the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, which will set you back $69.99/£64.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $59.99/£59.99 for PS4 and Xbox One editions. It also includes the Undertaker Immortal Pack as a preorder bonus. This is for one generation version of the game only, as it’s not Cross-Gen.
WWE
videogameschronicle.com

WWE 2K22 gets a March release date, with prices ranging from $70 to $120

WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11, 2022, it has been officially confirmed. The game’s cover art and pre-order bonus were leaked last weekend, and 2K‘s announcement confirms them to have been legit. Rey Mysterio will be the cover star, and pre-ordering the game will give players...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

WWE 2K Games Cover Stars: The Complete List

WWE 2K games have been some of the hottest annual releases since their debut release in 2013. Wrestling has been such an easy import to the virtual worlds of PlayStation, Xbox, Dreamcast and even the arcades that it’s no surprise that there’s been almost one WWE 2K game every year since 2013.
WWE
Twinfinite

New WWE 2K22 Trailer Reveals Release Date, Platforms, Gameplay, & Wrestlers Aplenty

Today 2K Games released a brand new trailer of the upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K22, alongside release details aplenty. The trailer alternates a look at the gameplay and glitzy visuals of the new game, with live-action starring plenty of well-known wrestlers. We also learn the release date, which is March...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Names Two WWE RAW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

WWE 2K22 makes dream matches digitally possible, but for cover star Rey Mysterio, one of his fantasy bouts can still happen in reality. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Mysterio pointed to one of Monday Night RAW’s top stars as someone he’s hoping to step in the ring with. “I’ve been...
WWE
newgamenetwork.com

WWE 2K22 launches in March

New details about the return of the wrestling game franchise. Following an extended break, the WWE franchise from 2K is set to return, as the publisher has announced that WWE 2K22, will be released on March 11, 2022. From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE...
WWE
xda-developers

Advanced game install features on the Xbox app for PC are now enabled by default

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of the Xbox app for Windows 10 and 11, enabling the advanced installation features that were rolled out a few months ago by default. The features were already available to try before, but now, they’ll be enabled by default so you can install games in your preferred folder without having to jump through hoops.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Miro Shares Boating Pics Of Himself & Lana

Miro and Lana took a day out on the water, and the AEW star shared the photos online. Miro posted several pictures to his Instagram account of the two out on a boat, and you can see the photos in the below post. Miro has been off AEW TV since...
COMBAT SPORTS
vgr.com

WWE 2K22 Pre-Order & Release Date Details Arrive With Superstar-Filled Trailer Announcing Game

The wait is officially over for WWE 2K22 pre-order details! On Thursday, 2K unveiled a much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming professional wrestling game. It features a who’s who of WWE superstars with all sorts of mayhem occurring during the creation of the game. Along with the trailer, 2K unveiled more details about the game including pre-order details for fans to secure their copies of the game.
WWE
The Independent

