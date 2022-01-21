ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2022 with In This Moment, Jinjer and more

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot have announced the 2022 installment of their Knotfest Roadshow tour. The tour is broken into two separate legs, each headlined by Slipknot. Special guests will include...

klbjfm.com

Corey Taylor confirms new Slipknot album for 2022

Corey Taylor has confirmed that Slipknot will release a new album in 2022. The Slipknot singer took to Twitter to share that the new Slipknot album and a few other projects are on tap for 2022: “Big Sh*t Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned! ‘Hold On To Your Butts’ – Franklin D. Roosevelt.” The new album will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore will perform at the same time on both days, according to a spokesperson. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival...
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to win Slipknot Tickets!

710 ESPN Seattle has your chance a pair of tickets to see the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 with Slipknot along with Cypress Hill and HO99O9 at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, June 13th, 2022. Be there when Slipknot performs their first new releases in two years before releasing their seventh studio album later this year!
Onward State

Slipknot To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center May 18

Heavy metal band Slipknot is coming to Happy Valley to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, May 18. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. that night. Tickets for the group’s “Knotfest Roadshow” tour will be available for purchase online beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21. Student tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, starting at $25 apiece.
nepascene.com

Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow comes to Reading on April 2 and State College on May 18 with different lineups

Today, the multi-platinum masked metal maniacs in Slipknot announced the 2022 iteration of their infamous Knotfest Roadshow Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 38-date North American tour will take place over two legs, both headlined by Slipknot and each containing a stop in Pennsylvania. The first leg, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer, kicks off in Fargo, North Dakota on March 16 and hits 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 17. It comes to the Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading) on Saturday, April 2.
brooklynvegan.com

Slipknot announce tour with Cypress Hill & Ho99o9, Barclays Center included (dates)

Slipknot are gearing up for their anticipated seventh album, which Corey Taylor recently confirmed is coming in 2022, but first, they've announced their lengthy Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. The first leg includes support from fellow alternative metal bands In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg features hip hop legends Cypress Hill and industrial rap group Ho99o9. Corey says, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
1470 WMBD

Slipknot coming to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – The next big act to be announced as coming to the Peoria Civic Center is hard rock group Slipknot. The group, as part of the “Knotfest Roadshow 2022,” will be at the Civic Center Thursday, April 7. Tickets for the sale go on sale...
klbjfm.com

Paramore, My Chemical Romance to headline 2022 ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas

Paramore and My Chemical Romance will lead the lineup for the 2022 edition of the When We Were Young festival taking place Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nev. When We Were Young marks Paramore’s first performance in four years, and My Chemical Romance recently reunited after a six-year breakup, which lasted from 2013 until 2019.
KAKE TV

Slipknot tour coming to Wichita in March

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Slipknot is bringing their infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour to Wichita in March. INTRUST Bank Arena announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 21. The first leg of the tour will stop in Wichita on March 19 and will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.
klbjfm.com

NO CONTROL Radio Replay 1/15/22

Spinning up 2022 looks to be more of a problem than previously thought. Fingers crossed our concert calendar doesn’t take any hits, but business as usual otherwise, cranking up the metal, new tunes from Vein.FM, Shadow of Intent, Crowbar, DiAmorte, Amorphis, plus homegrown Reign and Bone and a decent nug from The Lion’s Daughter!
klbjfm.com

Jack White shares the video for new single “Love is Selfish” ahead of his two upcoming LPs

Jack White has shared his new single, “Love is Selfish,” the latest track from his upcoming LP, Entering Heaven Alive, — which is the second of two albums that will drop this year from White. White’s Third Man Records tweeted the announcement, saying, “Watch the Jack White-directed video for new single “Love Is Selfish”. https://orcd.co/loveisselfishvideo“
klbjfm.com

Eddie Vedder shares the single “Brother the Cloud” from his upcoming LP ‘Earthling’

Eddie Vedder released the track listing for his upcoming LP, Earthling, last week – and now he has dropped the first song from the album, a track called “Brother the Cloud.” Earthling is set to officially drop on February 11 and will feature guests including Elton John, Ringo Starr, and Stevie Wonder. Vedder has already released two other singles from the project — “Long Way” and “The Haves.” To view the full tracklist for Earthling, see the promo video –here.
