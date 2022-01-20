Registered sex offenders: 15 living in Crete as of Jan. 20

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was an off-duty trooper. State police identified the woman as Amanda Alvarez, but did not specify her relationship to the trooper. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene. Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A man who lives nearby told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that he has seen Trooper Alvarez around the neighborhood. “I just know him,” one man said. “I have seen, as I mentioned before, a state trooper vehicle parked there periodically.” Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.

