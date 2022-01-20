ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The First Film Studio In Space Will Be Built By 2024

By Claire Epting
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Space Entertainment Enterprise has announced that they plan to launch a production studio and sports arena in zero gravity by 2024. It makes sense, considering the company is co-producing Tom Cruise’s movie that he plans to shoot in space. According to S.E.E.'s newly unveiled plans (via Variety), the...

wzozfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Of all things, the International Space station may soon have its very own Film Studio and Sports Arena.

Tom Cruise doesn’t only think the unthinkable he also does the impossible! From landing a helicopter in a Brit family’s backyard garden, hanging out from Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, or performing dizzying stunts for Mission Impossible 7 on the roof of the Orient Express train, he does it all. When you think he has given his best, the man hops onto a movie set in space. A fully operational movie studio connected to the International Space Station is in the pipeline to make the space-themed movie as authentic as possible. Dubbed Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), the 20-foot-wide studio will be constructed by space station builder Axiom Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
ArchDaily

Matter . Space . Soul Pavilion / Two Fold Studio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Trimble Navigation. Lead Architects: Tasnova Afroz Luna, Snahasis Saha. Text description provided by the architects. The universe has a harmonious soul in the visual and spiritual spheres, both architecture and nature are elements of the soul that should have a similar harmonious soul. The geometrical rules can be considered as guidelines to design such rhymed elements. A building needs to be placed within the context of a location and culture. Today’s architecture needs to reflect on the task and possibilities which are inherently its own. Keeping this in mind Two Fold Studio tried to exercise in creating a space that evokes an emotional response from the occupants of the space.
VISUAL ART
Cornell University

Student-built CubeSats to rendezvous in space

In the future, mass transportation will almost certainly involve self-driving vehicles. The aerospace industry is pushing that idea even further, all the way to space, but the results for autonomous small spacecraft have been mixed. Now, a Cornell Space Systems Design Studio project that demonstrates the technology’s potential is poised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#Space Environment#S E E Co
Discovery

Space Hotel Built for Luxury and Research in Low Earth Orbit by 2027

Californian company Gateway Foundation announced the construction of the space station back in 2019. Originally named the Von Braun Station, after NASA rocket scientist Wernher von Braun, the rotating wheel will consist of 24 modules incorporating the first artificial gravity systems in space. Pilot instructor John Blincow is head of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams Described as “Heroic” Posing as War Soldier in Chaz Guest’s NY Exhibition

A new year has delivered two new projects featuring the late Michael K. Williams. The beloved actor, who passed away in September at age 54, stars opposite John Boyega in Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 that screens as part of this month’s (virtual) Sundance Film Festival. On Jan. 22, at the Vito Schnabel Gallery on Clarkson Street in New York, Williams debuts in artist Chaz Guest’s exhibition Memories of Warriors. The showing marks the first New York solo outing in more than two decades for L.A.-based Guest, a prominent painter and creator whose works have been acquired by the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWD

French Couturier Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – French couturier Manfred Thierry Mugler has died, according to his official Instagram account. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a message on the @manfredthierrymugler account, accompanied by a black square.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening in ParisParis Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler ExhibitionBackstage at Mugler RTW Fall 2019 No further details were immediately available. Mugler was secretive about his age, but his Wikipedia entry states that he was 73. The designer is the subject of an ongoing retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, which opened in September with a party attended by Cardi B. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” is the first major exhibition in the French capital dedicated to the designer, who helped define ’80s power dressing, launched the phenomenon of celebrities-as-models, and introduced a new fragrance category with Angel. SEE ALSO: Thierry Mugler Returns to Paris With First Major Retrospective The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Most Iconic Moments  
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Review: A Quintessential Dude With Attitude and Crush on Older Woman Sundance Film. That’s a Good and Not So Good Thing

He’s a cha cha real smooth talker. He’s 22, tall and handsome with a beard, but not a scruffy hipster beard — more like a post-millennial, post-ironic traditional beard, which sets off features that are finely chiseled in a Middle American corporate way. (When he grins, he looks like Donny Osmond.) He’s just out of college but has no idea what he wants to do. He’s a Zoomer spinning his wheels, part of a tradition of aimless rebel slackers that stretches back to “The Graduate.” He’s sincere but a bit smarmy, a “nice guy” who knows how to use his...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

We’re All Living ‘Simon’: These Dystopian Movies Keep Coming True

I wish all these unhinged movies would quit coming true. Escape From New York. Escape From L.A. Being There. I Am Legend. You name it. Somebody shoots a whacko/dystopian/dysfunctional fantasy. Eventually, we all end up living it. At the moment, I’m living Brazil—bureaucratic dysfunction. My wife and I bought out a lease car. The leasing company sent documents: It says so right there on the envelope, which you could see on Thursday’s download from Informed Delivery. That’s a digital platform on which the Postal Service provides an image of the day’s mail. Very handy. Or it would be if they actually...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peloton Says Company “Did Not Agree” to Use of Bike in Pivotal ‘Billions’ Scene

[This story contains spoilers for Billions season six.] If any publicity is indeed good publicity, as the adage goes, then perhaps Peloton should consider itself extremely fortunate. In response to online discussion surrounding a scene from Billions‘ season six premiere, currently streaming, in which Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a non-fatal heart attack after using the workout company’s exercise bike, Peloton issued a statement to clarify that it did not approve the scene ahead of time. “We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Crypto Investors Plot Animated Series Based on Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ Ideas — Without ‘Dune’ IP

A collective of cryptocurrency investors recently attracted some online ridicule after spending €2.66M on one of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s story bibles detailing the director’s ambitious vision for his unmade “Dune” movie. The organization known as Spice DAO (DAO is short for “decentralized autonomous organization”) recently detailed their plans for the purchase. Now that they own a copy of the book, which Jodorowsky used to pitch his vision to studios, the group announced plans to “make the book public (to the extent permitted by law)” and “produce an original animated limited series inspired by the book and sell it to a streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy