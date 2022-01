The title of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series has been revealed.The announcement came accompanied with a clip for the expensive series, which will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September.The new series is officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Production on Amazon Studios’ eight-part series began in New Zealand last year, but is said to have wrapped filming in December.Amazon bought the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for $250m (£183m) in November 2017. The series, which is expected to last for five seasons, stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny...

