ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Federal Spending Causing Inflation

wnax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says rapidly rising inflation is tied to big jumps...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

House Judiciary Subcommittee Looks at Concentration

The U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law held a hearing Wednesday addressing the Effects of Economic Concentration on America’s Food Supply. Farm Action president Joe Maxwell testified and shared the real-world impacts of corporate consolidation. He says concentration in agriculture is the root cause of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crowrivermedia.com

Rand Paul: Federal COVID stimulus to blame for record inflation

(The Center Square) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released a new report Tuesday detailing the effects inflation has had on families and businesses around the country and calling it a “hidden tax” on Americans. In the report, Paul blames the federal COVID-19 stimulus spending for record high...
INCOME TAX
wnax.com

Many Housing Bills Planned in Pierre

Developing and building workforce housing will be a major issue in this year’s South Dakota legislature. Representative Roger Chase of Huron chaired a summer study committee last year that examined the issue. Last week he appeared before the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. He says Governor Kristi Noem’s plan...
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
houstonianonline.com

Top US Federal Reserve expects inflation to ease – Wel.nl

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflationary pressures in the United States have eased as problems in the distribution and transportation of goods and goods eased. This was stated by a senior official of the US Federal Reserve. According to John Williams, chairman of the Central Bank in New York, inflation will...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

The Federal Reserve Is on Top of Inflation, Powell Tells Congress

Americans shouldn't worry about high inflation because the Federal Reserve is on the case, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. “If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will. We will use our tools to get inflation back," Powell said. Powell faced questioning...
BUSINESS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Has Federal Reserve waited too long to fight inflation?

WASHINGTON — With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warn... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Johnson
FXStreet.com

US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms

Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March. US workers' wages fall victim to raging inflation. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Ronald Reagan was President, Leonid Brezhnev led the Soviet Union, Germany was two countries and over half of Americans now alive were not born the last time inflation was this high in June 1982.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
Herald and News

Klamath economy buoyed by federal dollars, but inflation a concern

Economists project sustained growth for Klamath County in the post-lockdown economic boom, but attracting labor to fill the many open jobs in the Basin is one of the biggest hurdles to progress. On Monday, KCEDA hosted an economic summit at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, featuring regional economists...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Citizen Online

Top inflation culprit NOT being blamed by Biden: Government spending

Apparently, Joe Biden figured out the cause of our current inflation crisis by talking to his wife’s friend last weekend about the price of hamburger. Must be nice to find such simple solutions to complex problems. With diagnosis in hand, especially one that absolves his administration from any responsibility,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wnax.com

2022 SD Legislative Session Busy One for Agriculture

The 2022 South Dakota legislative session will be another busy one for agricultural interests. South Dakota ag lobbyist Brenda Forman says the biggest area of focus will be the budget and how to allocate one-time federal dollars towards a host of ag and non-ag projects. Forman says they are also...
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Iowa Farm Bureau Policy Efforts Focused on Biofuels in 2022

Iowa Farm Bureau is focused on biofuels expansion through state and federal policy efforts in the new year. President Brent Johnson says they’re hopeful the Iowa Biofuels Standard will be reintroduced in the state legislative session after being narrowly defeated in 2021. He says they have some work to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy