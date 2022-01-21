Federal Spending Causing Inflation

Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March. US workers' wages fall victim to raging inflation. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Ronald Reagan was President, Leonid Brezhnev led the Soviet Union, Germany was two countries and over half of Americans now alive were not born the last time inflation was this high in June 1982.

