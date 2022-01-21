Federal Spending Causing Inflation

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Several U.S. House members from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party are threatening to block a renewed push for his Build Back Better spending bill if it does not include the expansion of a federal deduction for taxes paid to states and local entities. Expanding the deduction,...
The U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law held a hearing Wednesday addressing the Effects of Economic Concentration on America’s Food Supply. Farm Action president Joe Maxwell testified and shared the real-world impacts of corporate consolidation. He says concentration in agriculture is the root cause of...
(The Center Square) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released a new report Tuesday detailing the effects inflation has had on families and businesses around the country and calling it a “hidden tax” on Americans. In the report, Paul blames the federal COVID-19 stimulus spending for record high...
Developing and building workforce housing will be a major issue in this year’s South Dakota legislature. Representative Roger Chase of Huron chaired a summer study committee last year that examined the issue. Last week he appeared before the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. He says Governor Kristi Noem’s plan...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflationary pressures in the United States have eased as problems in the distribution and transportation of goods and goods eased. This was stated by a senior official of the US Federal Reserve. According to John Williams, chairman of the Central Bank in New York, inflation will...
Americans shouldn't worry about high inflation because the Federal Reserve is on the case, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. “If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will. We will use our tools to get inflation back," Powell said. Powell faced questioning...
WASHINGTON — With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warn...
There may be a new wrinkle in how Nebraska can spend more than a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money. The U.S. Treasury Department just released its final rules on what qualifies. The Legislature's budget-writing committee chairman state Sen. John Stinner told his colleagues on Friday that could...
Price inflation may still be raging at historic levels, but consumers in New York state are more optimistic about their ability to buy things for their households than they were a few months ago, according to the latest Siena College Research Institute poll. And the noteworthy piece of data among...
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Markets pricing the first fed funds hike in March. US workers' wages fall victim to raging inflation. The numbers are daunting. Consumer prices in December raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Ronald Reagan was President, Leonid Brezhnev led the Soviet Union, Germany was two countries and over half of Americans now alive were not born the last time inflation was this high in June 1982.
Economists project sustained growth for Klamath County in the post-lockdown economic boom, but attracting labor to fill the many open jobs in the Basin is one of the biggest hurdles to progress. On Monday, KCEDA hosted an economic summit at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls, featuring regional economists...
When 2022 began, stocks had a rough start with increased bond yields. Bond yields rose on high expectations for Fed interest rate hikes coupled with the alarming spread of the Omicron variant. As a new week begins, inflation, rising rates, and major events within the Federal Reserve could cause a...
Apparently, Joe Biden figured out the cause of our current inflation crisis by talking to his wife’s friend last weekend about the price of hamburger. Must be nice to find such simple solutions to complex problems. With diagnosis in hand, especially one that absolves his administration from any responsibility,...
The Federal Government says Governor Doug Ducey had no business giving $170 million in COVID relief funds to schools with no mask mandates or families who wanted to send their children to those schools.
The 2022 South Dakota legislative session will be another busy one for agricultural interests. South Dakota ag lobbyist Brenda Forman says the biggest area of focus will be the budget and how to allocate one-time federal dollars towards a host of ag and non-ag projects. Forman says they are also...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Citizens in America are noticing that simple groceries such as milk and eggs are more expensive than they were last year. The rising prices have lifted inflation to its highest level in 40 years. The United States isn’t the only country dealing with inflation either. The United Kingdom’s consumer price inflation has […]
Iowa Farm Bureau is focused on biofuels expansion through state and federal policy efforts in the new year. President Brent Johnson says they’re hopeful the Iowa Biofuels Standard will be reintroduced in the state legislative session after being narrowly defeated in 2021. He says they have some work to...
