ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Today in sports history: Jan. 21

By Associated Press
The Southern
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2010, Kobe Bryant becomes the 15th player...

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Lusia Harris, The Only Woman Drafted To The NBA, Dead At 66

Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted to the NBA in history and the first Black woman enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at 66. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Harris’ death was confirmed by her family in a statement shared by Delta State University, the trailblazing basketball legend’s alma mater. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris has passed away unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” the family revealed. “The recent months brought Ms. Harris great joy,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports History#Nba History#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy