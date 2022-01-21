Unusual Pets

The Metaverse, also called cyberspace, is a collection of human interaction-dependent technologies that have become increasingly popular in recent years across the world. These technologies include virtual and augmented reality, NFTs, motion-tracking tools, holograms, avatars, video games, and much more. The Metaverse is worth billions of dollars and is only expected to grow in popularity and success in the future. The Metaverse market had a market value of $47.69 billion in 2020, with 45% of that global market revenue being attributed to North America. These impressive numbers, along with the 43.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market, makes for a promising future for the Metaverse and the platforms that comprise it. Let’s learn about pets and the metaverse below.
