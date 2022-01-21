Unusual Pets

Looking for a lovable young family dog? Well, they don’t get much better than me! At just shy of 2 years old I’ve been a total “Beach Buddies” fan favorite. I’m all about earning treats, cruising by your side and going for fun car rides with the fam. Why am I still at the shelter, you may ask? I think it’s because I’m in the back kennels. They are so full right now that there’s just no room for me up front where visitors can see me. I’m hoping you’ll read this and find my bright eyes, sweet smile and fun personality a match for you. If that’s the case, come down and ask to meet me today!

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO