ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Unusual Pets

WHYY
WHYY
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans love their pets — as many as seven out of 10 households are home to cats, dogs, birds… or more unusual animal choices. What defines a pet in the first place? Plenty of people are pushing the boundaries of the kinds of animals we usually think of as pets, blurring...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Pepper from Pawsitively Cats, Luna and Simon from Pima Animal Care Center, Sophia, Princess, Black Beauty, Phoebe and Highway from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Fallon from Paws Patrol Cats. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday...
TUCSON, AZ
KSNT

Pet Advice: Telehealth for Pets

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Pet Advice sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Amy Guernsey explains telehealth for veterinary medicine and which pets it is best used for.
TOPEKA, KS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Kidney Failure in Pets

(WNDU) - Pets have many of the same internal organs as we do, and kidneys are no exception, but what do they do, and how do we know if there is a problem?. To help you stay tuned in to your pet’s kidney health, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us with some helpful advice.
PETS
Maui News

Pet of the Week

Looking for a lovable young family dog? Well, they don’t get much better than me! At just shy of 2 years old I’ve been a total “Beach Buddies” fan favorite. I’m all about earning treats, cruising by your side and going for fun car rides with the fam. Why am I still at the shelter, you may ask? I think it’s because I’m in the back kennels. They are so full right now that there’s just no room for me up front where visitors can see me. I’m hoping you’ll read this and find my bright eyes, sweet smile and fun personality a match for you. If that’s the case, come down and ask to meet me today!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
fox8tv.com

Holiday Pets

It happens each year over the holidays. Animals given as gifts. Unfortunately, many of those pets find themselves in a shelter looking for a new home. Douglas Braff visited an animal shelter in Blair County today to learn more about this issue. Each year for the holidays, many folks will...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
katzenworld.co.uk

Pets and Antibiotics

Everything you need to know about giving your furry friend antibiotics. As much as our four-legged friends might not enjoy taking their medication, sometimes it’s the only way to help them return to their usual furry selves. However, it’s important to be aware of when and why your pet might need to take antibiotics – and also, when they might be better off without them.
PETS
Springfield News Sun

CHAMP PET

Peaches is a beautiful 9-year-old orange female. She is as sassy as she is sweet. Peaches gets along fine with our other female cats, but she’s not so crazy about the males. She does like to sit on your lap to be brushed. Peaches is our official greeter when you come in the front door. Come visit her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
URBANA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Friendship#Americans
WebProNews

Cyber Pets: The Metaverse and Pet Ownership

The Metaverse, also called cyberspace, is a collection of human interaction-dependent technologies that have become increasingly popular in recent years across the world. These technologies include virtual and augmented reality, NFTs, motion-tracking tools, holograms, avatars, video games, and much more. The Metaverse is worth billions of dollars and is only expected to grow in popularity and success in the future. The Metaverse market had a market value of $47.69 billion in 2020, with 45% of that global market revenue being attributed to North America. These impressive numbers, along with the 43.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market, makes for a promising future for the Metaverse and the platforms that comprise it. Let’s learn about pets and the metaverse below.
PETS
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
WHYY

Philly’s indoor dining vaccine mandate now fully in effect

This story originally appeared on 6abc. A negative COVID-19 test is no longer a free pass to eat indoors in Philadelphia. Starting Tuesday, the city is requiring customers age 12 and over to show proof they’ve received two doses of the vaccine. The grace period, which began on Monday,...
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy