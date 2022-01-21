ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bristol airport plans £2.6m departure lounge revamp

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol airport aims to complete a £2.6 million revamp of its airside departure lounge in time for the Easter peak travel period. Work on the three-month project is due to start next week, creating “dozens” of new jobs. The major redevelopment project will improve shopping and...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
passengerterminaltoday.com

Maldives Airports Company begins lounge operations in VIP Terminal

Maldives Airports Company has completed phase 1 of its 6,800m2 VIP Terminal building project at Velana International Airport in the Maldives. Chinese construction company Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) has planned the four-story VIP Terminal building as a two-phase project. Phase 1 covers approximately 3,200m2. The ground floor has been dedicated to VVIP services and the first and second floors are dedicated to VIP and CIP services respectively. Maldives Airports Company has begun lounge operations in the terminal building by opening the Maamahi Executive Lounge.
INDUSTRY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Bristol Airport opens multi-purpose sensory room for departing passengers

The UK’s Bristol Airport has opened a purpose-built sensory room to provide a safe, private and interactive space for customers with autism, dementia or cognitive impairment to feel relaxed when in unfamiliar surroundings. Designed by inclusivity solutions provider Fun and Function, the sensory room was designed to be a...
LIFESTYLE
mainebiz.biz

Portland airport plans $13.7M upgrade on primary runway

Plans are in the works to close the primary runway at Portland International Jetport this spring to carry out a $13.77 million improvement project. The rehabilitation of the east/west Runway 11/29 will take place for 56 days from April 18 through June 13. During that time, all air traffic in and out of the jetport will be operating on the airport's secondary north-south runway, according to a news release.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Airport#Foreign Exchange#Mexican Food#Leisure#Whsmith#Inmotion#Jd Sports#Global Exchange Group#Covid
nextstl.com

Lambert Airport Layout Plan Update

Last Wednesday, airport officials gave an update to the ongoing Airport Layout Plan (PDF). The presentation included a “preferred” plan, as well as some other options that could potentially be done to renovate the airport to more modern standards. Those plans included options to keep both T1 and T2 or consolidate everything to T1.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

How has the pandemic changed airport lounges?

Airport lounges are back — for better or worse. That’s what Michael Ein discovered on a recent flight from San Francisco to Atlanta. Ein and his wife, who were flying on Delta Air Lines, used their credit cards to access the airline’s Sky Club lounges in San Francisco and Atlanta before their flights. It was Ein’s first flight since the pandemic and his first visit to a lounge since 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best First Class airport lounges in the world

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best First Class airport lounges in the world. One of the most appealing aspects of traveling First Class is having access to an exclusive airport lounge prior to your flight. But not all lounges are created equal: many lounges are located in cramped spaces, lack daylight, feature a depressing design, and offer mediocre food at best. However, none of that applies to the 10 First Class lounges listed below, which represent my favorite 10 airport lounges in the entire world. In fact, you might even want to get to the airport early to spend the pre-flight hours in these lounges while enjoying fantastic à la carte dining, recharging with spa treatments, and relaxing in real hotel rooms before being whisked away to the plane in a limousine.
LIFESTYLE
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Unveils Plans For Large Park Near Airport

WARSAW — The city unveiled plans to develop a large park near the municipal airport that Parks and Recreation Superintendent Larry Plummer describes as having the potential to be a “gamechanger.”. Plummer told the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday, Jan. 18, that the airport is willing...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
Travel Weekly

Manchester Airports Group predicts strong 2022 recovery

Manchester Airports Group has predicted a strong recovery in 2022 following the easing of travel restrictions early in the new year. MAG said its airports had reported a stronger recovery than rivals in 2021 before temporary restrictions were imposed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The group said...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Agent holidays part of Classic Package Holidays peaks campaign

Classic Package Holidays’ peaks campaign during January and February is giving travel agents the chance to win one of 27 holidays for two. There are 15 prizes of a hosted holiday for two to a mystery destination with the ‘Place on a Plane’ competition. Furthermore, there are...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Lounge Review: Primus Lounge, Amritsar Airport

India is full of mom and pop lounge operators. Of the major lounge operators, there is Plaza Premium, Bird Group and TFS Global, which operates the lounges on behalf of many major lounges such as Bangalore Airport and Mumbai’s Adani Lounge (and smaller lounges such as Lucknow Airport). Then, the likes of Primus Lounge should be removed from the business for the lack of experience in operating a lounge in the first place. Primus Lounge operates lounges at Amritsar, Indore and Jaipur Airports.
LIFESTYLE
azbex.com

New Hangar and Storage Facility Planned at SDLE Airport

Jet Aviation is planning a new hangar and aircraft vehicle storage facility on 3.26 acres across two adjacent parcels in Scottsdale. The planned development parcels are located at 7819 E. Greenway Road (35KSF) and 14901 N. Airport Drive (107.3KSF). The Airport Drive parcel is owned by Scottsdale Airport and leased to the company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travelweekly.com

Host agency Departure Lounge launches new booking platform

Austin, Texas-based host agency Departure Lounge has launched a new booking platform for its travel advisors, featuring the agency's preferred hotels, hotels from agency consortium Virtuoso and Valerie Wilson Travel's air inventory. The platform was developed by travel technology company BookingVault. Departure Lounge founder Keith Waldon said the booking platform...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman sues Southwest for $10 million for kicking her off flight after she removed mask ‘to drink water’

A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Airline accused of letting emotional support dog die on flight

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy