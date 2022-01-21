Traveling Soon? The New Passport Price Might Shock You

(Des Moines, IA) -- The new 5G networks might not affect flights in and out of Des Moines. The Des Moines Airport Authority reports it expects operations to continue as it usually does even with the roll out of 5G services. In an email, the authority tells WHO Radio News the airport has not been notified of any expected disruptions because of the first day of 5G. The Airport says its customers safety and security is its top priority and it will remain so as the The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), FCC, and the airlines work through 5G implementation. The FAA says because 5G frequencies are similar to aircraft frequencies it could interfere with airplane instruments, especially problematic during low visibility operations.

