Pharrell Williams collaborates on new Bahamas resort

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician and producer Pharrell Williams is working with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, of Groot Hospitality, to open a resort in the Bahamas in 2024. Called Somewhere Else, it will be on Atlantis Paradise Island, which...

travelweekly.co.uk

Architectural Digest

Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s Newest Hotel in the Bahamas Pays Homage to a Midcentury Icon

Rarely does a new hotel’s name—especially one that’s not followed by that of a hospitality group such as Aman or Rosewood Hotels & Resorts—present potential guests with a clear sense of place. Such is not the case, however, for Somewhere Else, Pharrell Williams and Miami Beach–based hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman’s newest collaborative project on the Bahamas’s Paradise Island. The clever name, a bit unusual for a hotel, may be intriguingly vague, but it offers something other hotel names don’t: a proper and alluring escape from the everyday. Where and when are seemingly just details to be worked out later.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $40 Million St. Barts Beachfront Compound Was Built for Entertaining

When it comes to celebrating the New Year, St. Barts is ground-zero, with the world’s A-listers flocking to this little piece of La Belle France in the Caribbean during the festive season. So it’s appropriate that, just in time to ring in 2022, the spectacular Villa La Plage overlooking the gin-clear waters of the island’s Lorient Beach has hit the market for $39.5 million. And if seven spacious bedrooms aren’t enough for your gang of party-loving friends and family, the four-bedroom beach house right next door, called Villa Sand Castle, has also just been listed. Yours for $13 million, or $52.5...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
David Grutman
The Independent

World-famous beach reopens but bans swimming

Thailand’s most famous bay, Maya Beach, has finally reopened to tourists - but swimming is banned.The cove on Ko Phi Phi Leh island shot to worldwide fame in 2000, when it appeared in Hollywood film The Beach, giving it such a mythical aura that, by 2018, 5,000 tourists a day were flocking there.Though small, the 250-metre-long cove in Krabi Province is surrounded by limestone cliffs, giving it a dramatic appearance when accessed by boat.Thai authorities closed off the beach in summer 2018 in order to restore the natural landscape and allow its ecosystems, including coral reefs, to recover after being...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19.The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bahamas#Oceanfront#Cove#Groot Hospitality#The Goodtime Hotel#Swan
Footwear News

Choreographer Parris Goebel Dances In the Rain for Ugg’s Newest Launch

Ugg is dancing in the rain in its latest campaign for its spring ’22 rain boot collection. Influential choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, is the face of the new campaign. Goebel, who first appeared in the fall 2021 Ugg Apparel campaign titled, is seen in this new series of photos and videos with fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado. “Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” Goebel said in a statement. “The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TravelPulse

Accor's New Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022

Accor will be welcoming over 300 new hotels and resorts to its brands in 2022, including in desirable destinations like London, Doha and Moscow, as well as more unexpected destinations like Tbilisi, Georgia and AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The Raffles London at The OWO will open later this year in what...
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

New resort openings in the Caribbean

The Caribbean islands are back, and welcoming travelers to their sun-drenched destinations, with a slew of new, highly anticipated hotel and resort openings. From the Bahamas to the US Virgin Islands, and from family-friendly resorts to luxe private-island retreats, here’s a roundup of new Caribbean properties to put on your radar, and perhaps check out (check into!) when Old Man Winter lingers in New England. Note: Health and entry requirements differ from island to island.
TRAVEL
crfashionbook.com

Balmain and Barbie Partner Up for Dreamy New Collaboration

With a dreamhouse, an enviable wardrobe and a multitude of chic friends, it’s no surprise that multiple generations have loved Barbie. We may not come with an assortment of accessories or hold over 200 jobs but we can be as stylish as Barbie with the mesmerizing new Balmain and Barbie collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Travel Weekly

US southern-themed restaurant to debut on Wonder of the Seas

A US southern-themed restaurant will make it debut on new Royal Caribbean International megaship Wonder of the Seas. The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is one of more than 20 eateries on board the giant ship, due to join the fleet to make its maiden voyage on March 4.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

The new Resorts World Theatre is a headliner of its own

Well received, sold-out performances from country superstar Carrie Underwood and pop sensation Katy Perry have launched Las Vegas' newest stage, Resorts World Theatre, with even more star power on the way. Concerts West/AEG Presents programs and operates the theater, which has a capacity of 5,000. Sceno Plus, the firm behind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel Weekly

Tobago returns to Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean network

Virgin Atlantic is to restart flights to Tobago as part of a resumption of services to the Caribbean. The twice-weekly service will run from Heathrow from January 29. The airline will deploy a three-class Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the route with departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Fares start at £389 return.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Agent holidays part of Classic Package Holidays peaks campaign

Classic Package Holidays’ peaks campaign during January and February is giving travel agents the chance to win one of 27 holidays for two. There are 15 prizes of a hosted holiday for two to a mystery destination with the ‘Place on a Plane’ competition. Furthermore, there are...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Virgin Voyages promotes Shane Lewis-Riley

Virgin Voyages has promoted Shane Lewis-Riley to vice president of sales. The line said the former associate vice president of international sales had been a “champion for the brand” and a “crucial leader” covering the UK and international markets. Diana Block Garcia, senior vice president of...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Mexico and the Maldives ‘lead long-haul recovery’

Mexico and the Maldives lead the way as travellers from Europe drive an increase in demand for long-haul beach and sun destinations in 2022, latest data reveals. Cancun is the destination of choice for many European travellers, but those from the UK are favouring the US, with Orlando and New York the top spots.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Sandals launches Valentine’s Day sale

Sandals Resorts is offering a range of savings for selected dates in February including Valentine’s day offers booked before January 25. Discounts of up to 45% are being offered on accommodation at the all-inclusive Caribbean specialist’s resorts, plus an additional 5% off on selected dates, resorts and room categories.
TRAVEL

