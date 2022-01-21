Today in sports history: Jan. 21

Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted to the NBA in history and the first Black woman enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at 66. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Harris’ death was confirmed by her family in a statement shared by Delta State University, the trailblazing basketball legend’s alma mater. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris has passed away unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” the family revealed. “The recent months brought Ms. Harris great joy,...

