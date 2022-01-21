ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Looking to Gift Chocolate for Valentine's Day? Start Here

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things are as inextricably linked as Valentine's Day and chocolate. The ever-traditional heart-shaped box full of chocolates has been an easy (albeit low-hanging-fruit) win because, well, who doesn't like chocolate? They taste...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Valentine’s Day Delivery Gifts for a Romantic Celebration from a Distance

Relationships have suffered a lot in the last two years. Couples were perhaps separated by quarantine or stay-at-home orders, and new relationships suffered as many of the most romantic and meaningful date spots were not open or not an option. We hoped this Valentine’s Day would go back to normal, perhaps with travel or a romantic dinner at a favorite restaurant on the agenda. But with Omicron ruining everyone’s plans, some are once again examining the very real possibility that Valentine’s Day will have to be a quiet night at home. Or, worse, a virtual date involving a partner isolated in...
CELEBRATIONS
Hypebae

5 Unique Valentine's Day Gift Ideas To Impress Any Sneakerhead

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and as expected, sneaker brands are rolling out special edition models to celebrate the romantic season — from heart-covered adidas UltraBOOSTs to lace-trimmed Nike Dunk Lows. However, if you’re looking to celebrate your partner’s love for kicks in a new way, check out these non-footwear gift suggestions for the sneaker enthusiast.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

21 Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts That Are Better Than Flowers

Let's review some of the Valentine's Day gifts my boyfriend has given me over the years: Nothing (boo), jewelry (yay!), dinner (yum), and a massage (king). Is it unfair to him that he is hit with three back-to-back holidays that require giving me a present? Sure! But if only he knew that the best gift he could get me is small, relatively inexpensive, and guaranteed to make me jump up and down with joy. What is that magical gift, you ask? Simple. Beauty products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolates#Start Here
The Independent

Converse released its Valentine’s Day collection and people are obsessed: ‘I am in love’

Converse unveiled its latest Valentine’s Day-inspired line of sneakers and they are already making people eager to start celebrating the most romantic day of the year.Ahead of the day of love on 14 February, the brand released new designs celebrating the holiday, with Converse noting the “embroidered hearts, kisses, and more send your love to the streets”.The limited-edition collection, which comes in the pink and red hues typical of Valentine’s Day, as well as white and black, features patterns such as red lip prints and smaller embroidered lips, while another pair of the love-themed sneakers includes a more subtle tribute...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Best Rolling Trays for Seshing and More

Looking for more vetted cannabis recommendations? Check out our guides to the best vaporizers, bongs and grinders. Rolling trays are one of the first items that can level up your weed game. Gone are the days of using a plate or even worse, just right on the kitchen table with the crumbs, to transport your weed from grinder to smoking vehicle. If you have money to buy massive amounts of reggie, you can spend $10 (even less!) on a rolling tray.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Give the Gift of Backyard Bonding With Flikr's Portable Fireplace

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Fire is not a necessity for a backyard and/or campsite get-together, but it does make the experience all the more enticing — helping to warm cold bodies and set the mood for some storytelling (whether that's spooky, nostalgic or otherwise is up to you). Of course, it helps if the fire-making is self-contained, making it simpler, safer and perhaps even more portable. Well, the Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace offers all of that and more — with the ability to use it indoors — and is discounted by 20 percent right now. (Remember, Valentine's Day is coming.)
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Get Your New Favorite Sneakers for Just $44 at Everlane

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. There really aren't many things better than finding a pair of sneakers that go with everything and can be worn any season of the year. Whether you're a uniform dresser or like to mix things up, a solid pair of sneakers can be the rock that you build your entire wardrobe on. The ReLeather Court Sneakers from Everlane are just that. Right now, you can pick them up in a few different colors for just $44, which is 60 percent off the regular price of $110. At that price, you can pick up a couple of pairs and keep them in rotation all year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy