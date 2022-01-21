Looking to Gift Chocolate for Valentine's Day? Start Here

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Fire is not a necessity for a backyard and/or campsite get-together, but it does make the experience all the more enticing — helping to warm cold bodies and set the mood for some storytelling (whether that's spooky, nostalgic or otherwise is up to you). Of course, it helps if the fire-making is self-contained, making it simpler, safer and perhaps even more portable. Well, the Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace offers all of that and more — with the ability to use it indoors — and is discounted by 20 percent right now. (Remember, Valentine's Day is coming.)
Comments / 0