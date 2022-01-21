ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Captures Mid-Level Flare Erupting From the Sun

scitechdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sun emitted a mid-level solar flare on January 20, 2022, peaking at 1:01 a.m. EST. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. Solar flares...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Space Environment#Sun#Noaa
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Tonga volcanic eruption captured in dramatic satellite footage

Dramatic satellite footage has captured the sheer power of the underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga, showing a monstrous plume of ash and smoke bursting from the ocean’s surface. The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday was recorded in real-time on an Earth-watching satellite operated by...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

E.T.s may be headed toward Earth, but are we ready for them?

Twenty years from now we might get a call from aliens. In 2017, a powerful radio transmission was aimed at exoplanet GJ 273b, thought to be able to support life. Its message, sent by the alien-hunting group Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International, contained instructions on how to understand Earthling math, music and time. If it lands on intelligent alien ears once it arrives in about a decade, E.T. now has our number.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

China develops one trillion dollar artificial 'sun' that burns five times hotter than the natural sun

China has produced an artificial sun, which could burn for more than a quarter-hour for the first time and was noticed to be over five times hotter than the sun above our heads. This sun can serve as a huge source of clean energy for our planet. This ‘sun’ has broken all the previous records of nuclear reactors developed over the years and is expected to cost China over $1 trillion by the end of the project in June.
scitechdaily.com

Hunga Tonga Island Obliterated – NASA Satellites Capture Massive Blast

Several Earth-observing satellites collected data during and after the potent blast. One of the most potent volcanic eruptions in decades has obliterated a small, uninhabited South Pacific island known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but preliminary reports indicate that communities in the island nation of Tonga have taken heavy damage from volcanic ash and a tsunami caused by the eruption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy