Yae Miko, the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, is without a shadow of a doubt one of Genshin Impact‘s most beloved characters, thanks to her design, personality, and lore. With that said, fans are over the moon now that the leaks were confirmed and she was officially revealed as the game’s new 5-star Electro Catalyst. Now, as many leaks regarding her set continue to surface, here’s Yae Miko’s weapon, skills, release date, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO