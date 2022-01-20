ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Call for Applications: Mary Louise Gephart Donnell Fellowship

msu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSU graduate students studying or researching any discipline related...

grad.msu.edu

pct.edu

Program director completes fellowship

Victoria Hurwitz, director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s physical therapist assistant program, recently completed a Fellowship in Higher Education Leadership through the American Physical Therapy Association. The fellowship provides developing and aspiring program directors in physical therapist and physical therapist assistant education programs with the skills and resources they...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
state.wy.us

Wyoming Arts Council Accepting Applications for the 2022 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2022 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship. This annual prestigious fellowship of $3,500 is a national call open to creative writers (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and journalists (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work. This fellowship seeks to intersect science, education, current events, and conservation to effectively communicate the Greater Yellowstone’s natural history and singular importance to society through creative and exceptional writing and subject communication.
WYOMING STATE
wheatoncollege.edu

Fellowship prepares senior for future

Tatianna Staszkow ’22 hones skills in public policy analysis, writing. Tatianna Staszkow ’22 was selected to participate in the Public Policy and International Affairs (PPIA) Junior Summer Institute Fellowship Program at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. The fellowship is a rigorous...
NORTON, MA
msu.edu

Eric Scorsone selected as secretary and chief of staff to MSU Board of Trustees

Following an extensive search, associate professor and state and local government finance expert Eric Scorsone has been appointed secretary and chief of staff to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. Scorsone replaces Brian Quinn, who has served as acting secretary since August 2021. Scorsone will assume his new role...
EDUCATION
msu.edu

MSU's domestic violence program expands through new grant

Michigan State University’s Safe Place was recently awarded additional federal funding under the Victims of Crime Act to expand its staff and services for MSU students, employees, community members and their families. The grant is for $251,254 over one year and has allowed Safe Place to hire three new...
COLLEGES
ms.gov

Fellowship Opportunities

MDAH is now accepting applications for the 2022 Eudora Welty Research Fellowship. Offered in partnership with the Eudora Welty Foundation, this annual fellowship awards a $5,000 stipend to one graduate student to conduct research using the Eudora Welty Collection at MDAH for two weeks during the summer. The deadline is March 4, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
msu.edu

Faculty voice: Moving the needle of justice

Brian Johnson is the assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion in James Madison College. Prior to joining the residential college community, Johnson was the associate director of the MSU Extension Children and Youth Institute, or CYI. This Faculty voice was originally featured on the James Madison College website. As...
COLLEGES
msu.edu

Editor’s note: Belonging

Have you ever walked into a room and thought to yourself, “I do not belong here”? Have you felt like an outsider or that you just didn’t fit in? I think no matter our backgrounds, everyone has those feelings at some point in life. It’s disconcerting, lonely and even a little scary.
SOCIETY
arapahoegov.com

Applications are open for Coding it Forward’s paid, summer fellowships!

Coding it Forward is empowering the next generation of technology leaders to innovate at the intersections of technology and public service in local, state and federal government offices. To that end, we're particularly proud to announce that Arapahoe County is the first county government to be participating as a host office for the 2022 fellowships and we can't wait to see what innovative and fresh ideas this year's fellows will bring.
SOFTWARE
msu.edu

International research network welcomes new partners

Science is a team sport. Searching for answers to science’s fundamental questions requires not only team effort, but the effort of multiple teams across multiple countries. In its quest to answer questions about the evolution and properties of cosmic matter and the origin of the world’s chemical elements, the International Research Network for Nuclear Astrophysics, or IReNA, supported by the National Science Foundation and headquartered at Michigan State University, is expanding to include three new crucial research partners.
SCIENCE
msu.edu

The MSU Center for Survivors is now recruiting volunteers

Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention (SACI) Team is looking for Volunteers! SACI team provides essential support, advocacy, and outreach services to the MSU campus and greater Lansing community. Training will be held online. Apply to be a volunteer online or by emailing Kathryn Naber at naberkat@msu.edu with a completed application by Monday, Jan 31st. Applications can be found at https://centerforsurvivors.msu.edu/volunteer/index.html There is an Informational Meeting about volunteer opportunities on Wednesday, Jan 26th at 6pm via zoom. RVSP for zoom link to Kathryn at naberkat@msu.edu.
LANSING, MI
cherokeephoenix.org

2022 Native American Journalism Fellowship application open through April 30

The Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Native American Journalism Fellowship through April 30. Selected fellows will build their reporting and interpersonal skills in a digital newsroom experience before, during and after the 2022 National Native Media Conference set for Aug. 24-27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES

