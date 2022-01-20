Call for Applications: Mary Louise Gephart Donnell Fellowship

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2022 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship. This annual prestigious fellowship of $3,500 is a national call open to creative writers (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and journalists (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work. This fellowship seeks to intersect science, education, current events, and conservation to effectively communicate the Greater Yellowstone’s natural history and singular importance to society through creative and exceptional writing and subject communication.
