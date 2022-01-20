Call for Applications: Mary Louise Gephart Donnell Fellowship

Coding it Forward is empowering the next generation of technology leaders to innovate at the intersections of technology and public service in local, state and federal government offices. To that end, we're particularly proud to announce that Arapahoe County is the first county government to be participating as a host office for the 2022 fellowships and we can't wait to see what innovative and fresh ideas this year's fellows will bring.

