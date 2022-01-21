Climate Crisis Textiles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elena Rahman
Cover picture for the articleThe Temperature Textiles line is Raw Color's innovative way to visually represent climate change data. Following climate change data and predictions can quickly become overwhelming. Therefore, the line distills...

The Independent

Climate crisis leads to discovery of new penguin colonies in Antarctic

New penguin colonies have been discovered in the Antarctic as rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis cause birds to move further south.Researchers discovered a new colony of gentoo penguins at Andersson Island, on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as the first-ever recorded findings of the species in an unexplored archipelago at the northern tip.These are some of the southmost records for gentoo penguins in the region, where until recently it was too icy for the more temperate birds to successfully raise chicks.Previously only one solitary gentoo nest had been found this far south. During a...
ANIMALS
marketplace.org

Could nuclear fusion solve the climate crisis?

A gray, anonymous-looking building on an industrial estate south of the English city of Oxford seems an understated setting for this story. For this is where a group of technicians has been creating some of the hottest temperatures on planet Earth in the quest for an unlimited, carbon-free, relatively inexpensive and utterly transformative source of energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Soar in 2021

The latest figures on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 show a 17% rise in coal fired electricity with an overall increase of 6.2% in emissions. The data may indicate the economy is recovering, but it comes at the cost of the enviornment. President Joe Biden’s climate change targets for cutting the country’s emissions in half by 2030 is looking more like a long shot unless drastic measures are taken immediately.
ENVIRONMENT
waylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: How thrifting can help the current climate crisis

When you walk into American Eagle, you’re faced with walls of jeans arranged by style, cut and color. It’s often easy to continue shopping, unaware of the cost on both your wallet and the environment. One pair of jeans takes 2,108 gallons of water to produce, and this is just a tiny drop within the 79 billion cubic meters of water used each year by the fashion industry.
WAYLAND, MA
World Economic Forum

Climate crisis could shift hurricanes toward more populated cities

As the climate crisis continues, hurricanes could become more common. According to Yale physicist Joshua Studholme, the 21st Century's tropical cyclones are expected to appear in a wider range of latitudes; this has not occurred for 3 million years. However, it is still possible to avoid worst case scenarios by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How the climate crisis is polluting England’s rivers

MPs have given a worrying assessment over the state of England’s rivers, with many facing a “chemical cocktail” of pollution from sewage, farm waste and plastic.The new report by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said they were “in a mess”, with none having received a clean bill of health for chemical contamination.It also touched upon how the climate crisis could be making matters worse.This was to do with untreated and partially-treated sewage - which could be entering waterways more often due to heavier rainfull. This form of pollution risks harming both wild swimmers and animals, with environmental campaigners warning raw...
ENVIRONMENT
ecori.org

Of Mousy and Elephantine Cycles, Managing Climate Crisis after Glasgow COP26

The word hypocrisy has been bandied about on the heels of the Glasgow Climate Pact, reached by unanimous consent of nearly 200 nations, as goals remain unmet and the international community has failed to restructure, implement, and enforce laws to do more to address climate change. That stated, the international...
ENVIRONMENT
USDA.gov (press release)

Searching for Solutions at the Intersection of Global Hunger and the Climate Crisis

Posted by Jaime C. Adams, Senior Advisor for International Affairs, Office of the Chief Scientist in Research and Science. Nearly 1 billion people are hungry, and even more are food insecure. Farmers and ranchers around the world are having to adapt to changing climate conditions to continue producing enough food to feed the growing global population, support their own livelihoods and their communities.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Climate crisis will lead to surge in kidney stones, study warns

A US study suggests the worsening climate crisis could result in an uptick in incidences of kidney stones in coming decades as temperatures warm.Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said even if the world takes urgent action to halt the emission of climate-altering greenhouse gases, they expect to see a rise in cases, but if emissions aren’t rapidly reined in, then kidney stones are on course to become increasingly common.Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals that often pass out painlessly in urine, but in some cases, can grow to the size of a golf ball, and become very painful,...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Climate crisis drives Mediterranean coral populations to collapse

Newswise — A new study led by teams of the Faculty of Biology, the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio) of the University of Barcelona, and the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC) of Barcelona has revealed that marine heatwaves associated with the climate crisis are bringing down the populations of coral in the Mediterranean, the biomass of which in some cases has been reduced by 80 to 90%.
ENVIRONMENT
VTDigger

Resilient communities needed in this time of climate crisis

It was encouraging to see the commentary about community land trusts and the work being done in Lamoille County and Hardwick. Years ago, my then partner and I tried to start a rural cohousing community that would have preserved two working farms in the town of Ryegate. Despite some support from a private foundation and the Upper Valley Land Trust, the project failed to attract enough capital from potential residents — after the economic collapse of 2008.
RYEGATE, VT
Design Milk

Communicating Climate Change With Temperature Textiles

Climate change is more at the forefront of the world’s struggles than ever before, and Raw Color has created a way to visually and aesthetically share the data with Temperature Textiles. The line is meant to distill this important information down to its essence, then turn it on its head by providing warmth to the user. Temperature Textiles’ products range from knitted blankets to scarves and socks, carrying climate data with them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Climate crisis: last seven years the hottest on record, 2021 data shows

The last seven years were the world’s hottest on record, with the first analysis of global temperature in 2021 showing it was 1.2C above pre-industrial levels. The assessment of the year, by the European climate agency Copernicus, also found carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached record levels and that the potent greenhouse gas methane surged “very substantially”, also to a new record.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis named top global risk by World Economic Forum

The worsening climate crisis has been named as the biggest global risk by the World Economic Forum (WEF).In the WEF’s new Global Risks report, "climate action failure" was named as the number one global risk by severity, ahead of extreme weather and biodiversity loss, which came in second and third, and which are both related to the climate crisis.The report is based on the views of over 12,000 people, which the WEF described as "country-level leaders" from 124 countries, gathered through the WEF’s Executive Opinion Survey."Our planet is on fire and we have to deal with it," said WEF president...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

New forest certification standards offer nature-based solutions to the climate crisis

This article is sponsored by Sustainable Forestry Initiative. The Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s (SFI) updated forest certification standards provide solutions to some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges. Sustainable forest management and the procurement of wood products from sustainably managed sources are critical tools that help avoid deforestation. When supported by the right policy frameworks, sustainable forest management acts as a bold but proven approach to tackling multiple global challenges by doing good instead of just avoiding harm.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Could Ethiopia’s ‘false banana’ be a wonder crop in face of the climate crisis?

The climate crisis, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, has increased food insecurity for millions of people, particularly in the Global South.The United Nations warns that over the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if more is not done to tackle global heating, and crops’ vulnerability to increasing extremes such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves, flash-flooding and insect infestations. For example, global yields of both maize and wheat are projected to significantly decline due to climate impacts caused by emissions from fossil-fuel burning. In Africa and Central America, nearly 950 million metric tonnes of maize is...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Ocean temperatures ‘relentlessly increasing’ due to climate crisis

The world’s oceans are hotter than ever before, continuing their record-breaking temperature streak for the sixth year in a row, US and Chinese scientists have said.The upper 2,000 metres of water in all oceans absorbed 14 times as much energy over 2021 than they did over 2020, with the difference equal to 145 times the entire world’s energy generation for 2020, researchers said.“The ocean heat content is relentlessly increasing, globally, and this is a primary indicator of human-induced climate change,” said paper author Kevin Trenberth, distinguished scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.The rapid heating of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Textile Innovations Aim to Fool Mother Nature and Battle Climate Change

HeiQ launched textile cooling technology HeiQ Cool, while NexTex Innovations will debut TurboDry Warm at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION

