Climate Crisis Textiles

New penguin colonies have been discovered in the Antarctic as rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis cause birds to move further south.Researchers discovered a new colony of gentoo penguins at Andersson Island, on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as the first-ever recorded findings of the species in an unexplored archipelago at the northern tip.These are some of the southmost records for gentoo penguins in the region, where until recently it was too icy for the more temperate birds to successfully raise chicks.Previously only one solitary gentoo nest had been found this far south. During a...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO