ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meat Loaf Dead at 74

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

Meat Loaf — the singer with some monstrous hits — has died at the age of 74. The singer’s manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he’s working on...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Rock Singer Meatloaf Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, the rockstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such rock anthems as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” has died. He was 74. No cause of death was announced but his family released a statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greene
Person
Meat Loaf
Inside the Magic

Legendary Singer, ‘Rocky Horror’ Star Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf — born Marvin Lee Aday — has died at age 74. The “Heaven Can Wait” singer was well-known for his role as Eddie in the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). The cult classic became a Disney property when The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Movies
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf Was ‘Seriously Ill’ Before He Died at 74—Here’s His Reported Cause of Death

Saying goodbye to a legend. Meat Loaf, the rockstar behind hits like “I’d Do Anything For Love” and “Bad Out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022. But how did Meat Loaf die, exactly? His sudden death has left fans wondering about his real cause of death—and we’re sharing everything we know so far below. ‘To Hell and Back – An Autobiography’ $16.45 Buy Now Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, had a spectacular rock music career that spanned six decades. The legendary musician was one of the most successful performers of all time, selling...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Pamela Anderson Is Splitting With Her Husband of One Year

Pamela Anderson is a single woman, once again. The Baywatch actress is splitting with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard husband of little more than a year, a source close to the couple says. Anderson is filing for divorce in her native Canada, where the couple had been living since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 in a ceremony on the grounds of Anderson’s Vancouver Island home. “Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” says the source, who dubbed the brief union a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out. Anderson’s five marriages — and subsequent divorces — have sparked endless fascination. She famously married...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

For the Oscar winner, her son was her biggest supporter, her greatest accomplishment, and a constant presence by his mom's side. Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy