The Florence Area has catapulted past the 1,000 mark yesterday with a one day total of 29 cases reported of COVID-19 bringing the all-time total to 1,019. One of the largest single day totals the area has seen. Lane County Public Health reported the numbers. While the number is significant, health officials say that the Omicron variant of the virus will likely continue to spread in the area and that the vaccine is one of the ways that the spread can be minimally damaging to health. Almost 80% of residents in the area are vaccinated according to LCPH numbers, but that sill leaves a significant portion of the public with little or no protection. Also considering the infectiousness of this variant about 35% of vaccinated individuals are becoming breakthrough cases, though few of those numbers are seeing significant symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals are more susceptible to serious health issues from Omicron. Vaccines and boosters are widely available in the Florence area with an ongoing daily clinic located at the Florence events center.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO