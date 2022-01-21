ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playstation-exclusive horror game, In Nightmare, has been rated for PC

By John Papadopoulos
ESRB has rated the upcoming Playstation-exclusive game, In Nightmare, for the PC, hinting at a possible PC release. Maximum Games has officially announced the game will only release on PS4 and PS5 on March 29th, so it will be interesting to see when – and if – we’ll be getting it...

