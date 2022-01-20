ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Zurich, IL

Tiffany Dai ranks 2,253rd in Girls’ 12 singles bracket in week ending Sept. 11

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Zurich tennis player Tiffany Dai won 68 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade Madonna three-star safety commits to UMass

Chaminade Madonna three-star safety Jeremiah McGill committed to the Massachusetts Minutemen, he revealed this week. McGill, who was a key contributor for the Lions’ state title run this season, changed his social media bio, reflecting his commitment to UMass. The updated bio states “Defensive Back @UMassfootball.” The 6-foot, 185-pound safety received an offer from the Minutemen in December ...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Zurich, IL
Lake Zurich, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Cheddar News

Sports Bettors Looking for Underdogs to Upset Favorites in NFL Playoffs

With New York recently announcing the legalization of sports betting, even a greater number of bettors are looking forward to the NFL's divisional round. Derek Carty, a fantasy sports and sports betting analyst, talked to Cheddar about betting strategies for the four upcoming playoff games. "I feel like the Chiefs are a little bit overrated by the markets, and so the Bills here really look good to me," Carty said for the Kansas City and Buffalo matchup. He also pointed to the Green Bay Packers to be the likeliest team to win the Super Bowl this year.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy