ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Sense and Sensitivity | Reader wants to live alone

By Harriette Cole
Eureka Times-Standard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Harriette: I don’t want to live with my boyfriend yet. We’ve been together for a year, and he’s been asking me over and over again when we can start looking at places together. I’ve never had the chance to live on my own, and I’m very excited about being able...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

My husband wants to move back to our hometown. I don’t. Carolyn Hax readers give advice.

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I’ve been married to my spouse almost 30 years. During our first year of marriage, we left our rural hometown and moved to a coastal region full of culture and a lot more people, which I have always wanted to do. So for almost 30 years, we made a home here. We have no children and have both worked hard for everything we have. The past five or so years, my husband has made it known that he wants to move back to our hometown, a mountain region, while I absolutely do not. I love where we live now and enjoy everything this area has to offer, but most importantly, the beach life. It is my solace, my peace, whereas the mountains are his. I am five years from retirement, where he is at least 15 years out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Time Alone

There may be times in your relationship that though you love and care about your partner, you need time to yourself. You might need this time to think or reflect, or you might just need it to relax. However, when you feel like this, what is the best way to tell your partner what you need? Will he or she understand why you need that time? And what if he or she doesn't need the same thing? These are all good questions, and though everyone does things in a different way, some people might find it difficult to talk to their partner about the need for time alone.
Washington Post

Am I enabling my daughter who lives at home rent-free? Carolyn Hax readers give advice.

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My 18-year-old daughter finished high school this summer, works in town and lives at home. This spring, I gave her three options, due on the first of each month, starting after she graduated high school: If she takes classes full time, the charge is $150 a month, plus car insurance and cellphone to live here. If part-time school, the charge is $200 a month plus car and phone, and if no classes, then $250 a month plus car and phone. She is also expected to do some basic chores, which I specified. I gave her five months’ notice so she could plan accordingly.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Retirement Age#Credit Union
news-shield.com

Men With More Breakups, Years Lived Alone Have Higher Inflammation

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Partnership breakups or years lived alone are associated with higher inflammation levels for men, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Karolina Davidsen, from University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether accumulated...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Identifying Who Is Single and Defining Who Is Living Alone

Living alone and being single are not the same things. There is an overlap between singles by heart, singles by circumstances, the unmarried, the cohabiting, and those technically living alone. The rise of singlehood requires us to pay more attention to the population of singles. How do we identify who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thefreshtoast.com

Men Living Alone Are At Greater Risk Of Suffering From This

From a medical standpoint, this information could help health practitioners diagnose and support their patients better. Living alone is preferable for many, but for men, it could spell trouble for their health. According to a new study, men who live alone have a higher risk of inflammation, something that could affect different aspects of their health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Years Lived Alone And / Or Serial Break-UPS Strongly Linked to Inflammation in Men

Summary: Men who spend several years living alone or experience serial relationship breakups are at increased risk of inflammation, a new study reports. Living alone for several years and/or experiencing serial relationship break-ups are strongly linked to raised levels of inflammatory markers in the blood–but only in men–finds a large population study published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IFLScience

Getting Dumped And Living Alone Associated With Higher Inflammation Levels In Men

Middle-aged men who have experienced multiple breakups or lived alone for many years may be prone to heightened levels of systemic inflammation, according to a new study in The Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. While the overall level of inflammation for solitary men was still classed as low-grade, the researchers insist that this slight yet persistent increase could carry major consequences, raising the chances of disease and death.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy