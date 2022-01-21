Sense and Sensitivity | Reader wants to live alone

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I’ve been married to my spouse almost 30 years. During our first year of marriage, we left our rural hometown and moved to a coastal region full of culture and a lot more people, which I have always wanted to do. So for almost 30 years, we made a home here. We have no children and have both worked hard for everything we have. The past five or so years, my husband has made it known that he wants to move back to our hometown, a mountain region, while I absolutely do not. I love where we live now and enjoy everything this area has to offer, but most importantly, the beach life. It is my solace, my peace, whereas the mountains are his. I am five years from retirement, where he is at least 15 years out.

