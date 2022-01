The music world lost an all-time great on Friday when Meat Loaf, who had ties to the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away at the age of 74. The music world lost a legend on Friday. This occurred when Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74. Meat Loaf was best known for his Bat Out of Hell album, which is one of the best selling albums of all-time, as well as his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. But, did you know that Meat Load also had a tie to thePittsburgh Pirates?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO