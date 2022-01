Hayao Miyazaki recently celebrated his 81st birthday, announcing in 2021 that the legendary animator was set to retire following the completion of his next film with Studio Ghibli, and the prolific animation house has recently given an update not only on How Do You Live? but also on their upcoming theme park. With Universal Studios Japan being the premiere amusement park for anime in the past, it seems that the creator of My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and Spirited Away is going to act as competitors as they bring some of their beloved properties to life.

