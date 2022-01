Tomorrow night on BBC One you will have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2, but why not wait to get a preview now?. Below, you can get a small look at what lies ahead courtesy of the folks at BBC One, and there are going to be a lot of issues ahead throughout all of Poplar. Take, for example, a scabies outbreak causing a great deal of trouble as some of the nurses do what they can to get the word out. We imagine that there will be by-committee approach to keeping everyone safe, but also a rather bumpy road.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO