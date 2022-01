CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures dropping electric companies are striving to make sure that the Coastal Bend has the resources it needs to stay operational. AEP Texas is planning a momentary power outage that is scheduled to at 5:00 p.m. today in the Flour Bluff area. According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi the outage will allow AEP Texas crews to safely switch one circuit from one area substation to another.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO