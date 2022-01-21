ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh police: Man dead after shooting in Allentown

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
Pittsburgh police responding to a reported gunshot victim Thursday night found a man dead inside an Allentown home, officials said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Loyal Way around 10:15 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.

Medics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene.

The Mobile Crime Unit and Pittsburgh detectives processed the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

