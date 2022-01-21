Paris Hilton on husband Carter Reum: 'This is my twin flame'

Some not-so-hot news for Paris Hilton today: Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after one season, Deadline reports. The six-episode cooking reality show premiered in August and featured Hilton making everything from blue marshmallows to turkey with the help of bejeweled gloves, a diamond-studded spatula, and plenty of glitter. Celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Nicky and Kathy Hilton joined Hilton in the kitchen as her sous chefs. According to Deadline, Cooking With Paris briefly made it into Netflix’s daily top-ten rankings. While that evidently wasn’t enough to get the streamer to order another serving of episodes, we don’t see any reason why Hilton can’t just continue making cooking videos on her own. After all, the Netflix series took its title from a popular video of Hilton making lasagna that she posted on YouTube. RIP Unicornoli.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO