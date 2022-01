Students at the West Central School Corporation will be moving from in-person instruction to eLearning Wednesday through Friday, January 14. Superintendent Dan Zylstra stated that the corporation has exceeded the 20 percent absence threshold with both students and staff members out sick. Corporation officials consulted with the Pulaski County Health Department who agreed that the best course of action was to move to eLearning to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO