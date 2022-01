BUFFALO, N.Y. — The loss of some protection from eviction and foreclosure in New York is likely to have far-reaching impacts on families at the edge of homelessness. Governor Hochul's office let the state's nearly two-year-old moratorium come to an end Saturday. The moratorium was meant to keep residents in their homes during the COVID pandemic and involved rental assistance options for both tenants and landlords who weren't able to pay for rent after falling on hard times or weren't receiving it.

