Wyoming and its discontents: A word to the wise

I appreciate Chris Madson’s efforts to include some of the historical context and study surrounding sage-grouse population cycles in his recent WyoFile essay, “Circular reasoning,” and I largely agree with his characterization of the history of population cycle research and his presentation of species biology. I agree that population cycles were overemphasized for years and that for many species claimed to undergo cycles, the evidence is lacking when confronted with data. However, rather than attempt to understand and embrace the complexity of population cycling, Mr. Madson seems to miss what can be learned from nonlinear modelling and rather conclude in response to his subtitle (“Are greater sage-grouse populations really cyclic?”) that sage-grouse populations are not cyclic and are simply in linear decline.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO