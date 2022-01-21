ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming and its discontents: A word to the wise

By John F. Freeman
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyoming is no longer immune to the grievances and resentments that have infected our nation. We need look no further than the shouting matches during our school board meetings; parents angry at teachers; teachers fearful of speaking out; and, most disheartening, now even first graders disrespectfully sassing their teachers....

Comments / 0

WyoFile

Help wanted: State agencies ‘hemorrhaging talent and experience’

The Wyoming state government is struggling to attract and retain enough qualified employees to accomplish the state’s work and meet its obligations, according to recent reports by the Department of Administration and Information. A WyoFile analysis of state data found that turnover rates at nearly half of Wyoming’s executive...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Eastern Shoshone record more than 4,000 words

For the last two weeks Robyn Rofkar has been waking up in the cold darkness of 3 a.m., rising early to begin simmering beans or baking blueberry muffins, making sure the 20 Shoshone speakers gathered in the Latter Day Saints church in Fort Washakie are taken care of. Elders arrive...
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
WyoFile

Guess who has outsized clout on public lands?

This may be a surprising story. It begins with a working group trying to save the last native bighorn sheep of Idaho’s and Wyoming’s Teton Range. Last fall it reached agreement after years of effort. Opinion — Thecoalition recommended closing just over 20,000 acres of high-country public land...
WYOMING STATE
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
WyoFile

Sage-grouse populations: some are cyclic, some are not

I appreciate Chris Madson’s efforts to include some of the historical context and study surrounding sage-grouse population cycles in his recent WyoFile essay, “Circular reasoning,” and I largely agree with his characterization of the history of population cycle research and his presentation of species biology. I agree that population cycles were overemphasized for years and that for many species claimed to undergo cycles, the evidence is lacking when confronted with data. However, rather than attempt to understand and embrace the complexity of population cycling, Mr. Madson seems to miss what can be learned from nonlinear modelling and rather conclude in response to his subtitle (“Are greater sage-grouse populations really cyclic?”) that sage-grouse populations are not cyclic and are simply in linear decline.
WILDLIFE
WyoFile

Republican party, Gov. Gordon gear up to replace Balow

With State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigning to take a similar position in Virginia, Wyoming must fill the role. Although the superintendent position is one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected offices, Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint her successor until the next election this November. Since Balow was...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Study: Mule deer, other species struggle to adapt to altered habitats

Countless studies have chronicled the importance of Wyoming’s mule deer migrations. They’re some of the longest in the world, stretching, in some instances, across hundreds of miles. Scientists know from GPS collar data, trail-camera images and tireless work that those migration paths are so precisely defined that animals...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Bridger-Teton considers phasing out two elk feedgrounds

The Bridger-Teton National Forest will consider phasing out the Dell Creek and Forest Park winter elk feedgrounds as it studies Wyoming’s request to continue feeding 900 or more elk at the two sites. The federal agency will accept comments until Feb. 14 on the scope of an environmental impact...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Winter distillation

As a Game and Fish biologist for 30 years, Lander resident Bob Luce roamed the state in all conditions. From Shirley Basin to Grand Teton National Park, he worked on projects like black-footed ferret reintroduction and moose surveys. And he took photos along the way. Luce shared a collection of...
LANDER, WY
WyoFile

Wyo asks feds to delist Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies

Gov. Mark Gordon asked the federal government Monday to remove its protection of Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears, an act that could see hunting of grizzlies in Wyoming outside national parks. The petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to declare Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies as distinct from three other...
WYOMING STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WyoFile

Urban-rural tensions mire redistricting process

Wyoming’s tense redistricting process will come down to the wire this week as lawmakers who believe 2020 Census data warrants changes in the legislative maps will face those who want to stay closer to the lines as currently drawn. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Coming statehouse debate: What to do with $1B in fed stimulus?

The way Rep. Lloyd Larsen (R-Lander) sees it, the $1 billion-plus windfall coming to Wyoming through the American Rescue Plan Act is a little like an inheritance from grandma. It’s an unexpected, huge sum that can change the arc of life ahead: The two $523-million stimulus payments together are equal to over 40% of the $2.3 billion budget that Gov. Mark Gordon has proposed for 2023-24. And nearly half those funds qualify as “revenue replacement,” which means they can be saved, invested or used with minimal restrictions.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyo schools, Legislature make few changes as omicron spreads

The highly transmissible omicron variant is driving another uptick in Wyoming COVID-19 infections, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. From schools to lawmakers, state institutions are so far taking a wait-and-see approach to addressing the latest pandemic twist. As of Jan. 9 the state’s seven-day average of confirmed cases...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Mine clean-up financing may be poised for an upgrade

Mine operators in Wyoming may soon have another financial tool to help them meet reclamation obligations as coal bankruptcies are making traditional bonding options more expensive and difficult to rely on. The Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee will consider the draft Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts bill when...
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

Wyoming’s brain drain, youth exodus slowed during pandemic

Three years ago, millennials became the largest living adult population in the United States, but not in Wyoming, where a steady flow of young people have migrated out of the state for years. A recent report by the Department of Workforce Services noted a 6% decrease in Wyoming’s millennial population...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

A year later, Cheney’s Jan. 6 response divides Wyoming

A year ago today Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) drove to Cheyenne for her swearing in as a member of Wyoming’s Legislature. What would have felt like an momentous event for the freshman lawmaker, she said, was overshadowed by the attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred the day before, on Jan. 6, 2021.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Outdoor recreation sector stumbles amid record usage

Pandemic-fueled spikes in park visitation, campground reservations, trail use and other metrics failed to translate into economic growth for Wyoming’s outdoor recreation sector in 2020. In fact, jobs and revenue figures fell in the key economic segment, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, despite reports...
BUSINESS
WyoFile

Pavement before pledges: Wyo highways need gas-tax revenue

I can’t think of many easier jobs in Wyoming politics than lobbying against a gas-tax hike. The tasks entailed — lining up a majority of extremely conservative lawmakers who have gleefully pledged to never raise taxes, or motivating voters who hate paying more at pumps — aren’t at all difficult.
WYOMING STATE
