Sparkling strands

When steamboats were the main form of shipping and transportation it was a general rule that most river activity would shut down around December first. Arrangements were made to move the boats south to St. Louis to sit idle during the harsh winter months. Usually, but not always, this area was free from ice jams which could cause major damage to the boats. Of course there wasn’t any weather forecasting and Doppler radar hadn’t been invented, so the river men relied on their surroundings and paid attention to signs from nature and the world around them. The color of the sky and cloud formations and the appearance of the moon could often indicate approaching storms.

