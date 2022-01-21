ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkling strands

By Katie Klingsporn
WyoFile
 1 day ago
With its muffling snow, icy adornments and wind-sculpted patterns, winter has a way of transforming the quotidian into the extraordinary. Strings of a spider web hanging off a...

Feedground faces, mask melees, branding brio: 2021 in photography

In 2021, Wyoming began to emerge from the pandemic as health orders fell away and some facets of life started to resemble pre-COVID times. The pandemic continued to ignite political fires, dividing people over everything from mask use to vaccine mandates, but for many in the state, life started to regain some normalcy. Ranchers branded cattle, forest technicians built trails, lawmakers debated legislation, spring snowstorms buried towns, wildfire smoke filled the air and citizens celebrated the lives of beloved Wyoming residents.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Gate City

Steamboat stranded in snowstorm

When steamboats were the main form of shipping and transportation it was a general rule that most river activity would shut down around December first. Arrangements were made to move the boats south to St. Louis to sit idle during the harsh winter months. Usually, but not always, this area was free from ice jams which could cause major damage to the boats. Of course there wasn’t any weather forecasting and Doppler radar hadn’t been invented, so the river men relied on their surroundings and paid attention to signs from nature and the world around them. The color of the sky and cloud formations and the appearance of the moon could often indicate approaching storms.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Sun

Comfort lures

I’m just about sure that you have a favorite comfort food — a dish that you are comfortable eating just about any time and that is always pretty good, even when it’s not so good. Maybe it’s pizza? Cheeseburgers? Apple pie? French fries? Almost everybody has a few of these simple, reliable foodstuffs that just make us feel good (even if you know it’s bad for you).
PUNTA GORDA, FL
ABOUT

WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.

 http://wyofile.com

