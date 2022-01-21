Pistons continue road trip against Jazz tonight

SACRAMENTO, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Pistons erased a ten-point deficit late in the game to beat the Kings 133-131 last night in Sacramento. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 30 points. The Pistons tip off against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night. Pistons center Kelly Olynykwas back in the lineup...
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not often that the Pistons roll into Salt Lake City and pick up a win. It’s even more rare that they complete a season sweep of the Utah Jazz. With a come-from-behind win in Detroit on Jan. 10, both feats were in play with a victory on Friday night.
SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson weaved in the paint before faking a pass to create an open look during Utah’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz hosted the Pistons at Vivint Arena on Friday, January 21. With 4:19 left in the fourth quarter, Clarkson...
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their losing streak at two by outlasting the Detroit Pistons 111-101 in Salt Lake City. Three Jazz players finished in double figures, led by Rudy Gobert who had 24 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks to avoid the season sweep at the hands of Detroit.
SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson ignited Utah’s offense with some quick scoring off the bench against the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz hosted the Pistons at Vivint Arena on Friday, January 21. With 6:59 remaining in the first quarter, Clarkson replaced Joe Ingles on the court....
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ($8,900 on Fanduel) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his left ankle – this according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. Gobert’s status now leaves Utah potentially thin upfront, as backup center Hassan Whiteside is...
Tonight the Detroit Pistons travel to Salt Lake City to face the struggling Utah Jazz. The Jazz are in a rut, having lost 6 of their last 7 games, while Detroit is coming off a wild comeback win over Sacramento. Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Game preview. The Jazz come...
A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remains in great position to start the All-Star Game. DeRozan continued to lead all East guards by a wide margin in All-Star fan voting in the latest returns released by the NBA on Thursday.
It seemed impossible that the Los Angeles Lakers would be able find a trade parter for disgruntled star Russell Westbrook, who is making $44.2 million this season and is owed $47.1 million next year if he opts in. However, according to Marc Stein, the Houston Rockets are one team that...
Comments / 0