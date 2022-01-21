An “Action Movie” will be Filmed in Downtown St. Charles.

A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden 's mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House's vaccination efforts. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump , wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The...
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
WASHINGTON — Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday called the Supreme Court case involving Texas' restrictive abortion law a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women in Texas" in a dissent that ripped into state officials and criticized some of her fellow justices. Sotomayor issued the sharply worded dissent to...
A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
(CNN) — Police in Virginia said a woman has been charged after she claimed at a school board meeting she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at school. In the post on the department's Facebook page, authorities said Amelia King, 42...
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday. A report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a U-turn, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Comments / 0