ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met Police continue investigating rape of teenager

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Police is continuing to investigate the rape of a teenager, originally thought to have happened in Peckham, south London. An 18-year-old reported being approached from behind by two men, dragged off a street and raped near Peckham Rye train station. Information from the victim and further inquiries...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Police investigate rape at Canton Manor Developmental Center

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after they said a female was raped at the Canton Manor Developmental Center. Police Chief Otha Brown said officers received a call about the incident around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. The chief did not say if the victim was an employee or a resident of […]
CANTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime#Peckham#South London#The Met Police#Bbc London
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Recordings reveal toddler being hit, murder trial told

A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019. Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Murder-accused mum tried desperately to revive son

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son was told not to be "afraid to push too hard" as she desperately tried to revive him, a court has heard. Phylesia Shirley and her ex-boyfriend Kemar Brown, allegedly repeatedly hit Kyrell Matthews over several weeks. Kyrell was found in cardiac arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Doctor 'not convinced' murder accused husband was depressed

A man who denies murdering his wife but admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility was not sufficiently depressed to use that as a partial defence, a trial has heard. Forensic psychiatrist Dr Tom Wynne said he was "not convinced" David Maggs, 71, was suffering a moderate depressive episode...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peterborough: Murderer said ADHD made him kill partygoer

A man who said his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) made him kill a fellow partygoer has been found guilty of murder. Daniel Szalasny, 22, died following a fight outside a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, last May. Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in the Gunthorpe area...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police ‘refused Sarah Everard vigil to avoid being seen as bad guys’

Police have been accused of refusing to facilitate a vigil for Sarah Everard to protect their reputation, out of fear they were “seen as the bad guys”.Campaigners launched a legal challenge against Scotland Yard after it threatened organisers with arrest and £10,000 fines - despite one of its own officers being arrested for Ms Everard’s murder.They argue that the Metropolitan Police’s claim that the vigil would have violated coronavirus laws in place at the time was wrong and caused a breach of human rights.After the Reclaim These Streets group cancelled its planned vigil over legal fears, an unofficial event went...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Toddler told ‘you ruin the fun’ in harrowing audio played to murder jury

A two-year-old boy allegedly battered to death by his mother and her boyfriend was told “you have to ruin the fun” by one of his killers during an assault in the weeks before he died, a court heard.Prosecutors say Kyrell Matthews was repeatedly struck by his mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-partner, Kemar Brown, over several weeks, with “harrowing” secret audio recordings capturing the violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Shirley’s one-bedroom flat in south London.Kyrell, who was non-verbal, was found to have 41 rib fractures by the time he died on October 20 2019,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search continues for missing 28-year-old woman as police renew appeal

Searches are continuing to find a woman who was reported missing in Edinburgh on New Year’s Day.Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen by her family at 2am, in her home, on January 1.Craigmillar police said that later she met friends in Marlborough Street and left a flat there, between 8am and 10am, on Saturday morning.Ms Byrne’s twin brother told the PA news agency that his sister was planning on going to a beach party at Portobello.Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal, from Craigmillar Police station, said: “Alice is known to frequent the Portobello and New Hailes areas of Edinburgh.“Since she was reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ella Parker: Pregnant woman unlawfully killed, coroner rules

A pregnant woman who was stabbed to death by a man who had left a mental health unit two days earlier was unlawfully killed, a coroner concluded. Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver at her flat in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017. Ryan Blacknell, 28, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy