ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Defending champ Naomi Osaka loses at Australian Open

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQ6JO_0drqcYvj00
Naomi Osaka fell to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open. AP

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in the third set at Margaret Court Arena ahead of the tiebreaker and ended the match with an ace. She hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5coq_0drqcYvj00
Amanda Anisimova plays a backhand return on Jan. 21, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFOTs_0drqcYvj00
Naomi Osaka reacts during her third-round match on Jan. 21, 2022.

Anisimova built a 3-0 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker and went up 9-5 with a forehand winner into tight space down the line.

Anisimova double-faulted twice in the first game of the match to hand the 13th-seeded Osaka an early break. But she hit 15 winners in the second set and broke to go up 3-1 on a backhand drop shot with Osaka caught at the baseline.

She will next face top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaobk_0drqcYvj00
Osaka congratulates Amanda Anisimova following their match on Jan. 21, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16. It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis. "I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
ESPN

Australian Open 2022: So far, it's the American Dream for four women and four men at the Australian Open

There were no Americans in the quarterfinals of the singles draw at the US Open in September. No men. No women. No one. It was the first time in over a century of tournament history there had been such an absence, and it was the latest blow for the once-dominant tennis nation. For years, fans and pundits have wondered who, if anyone, could replace Serena and Venus Williams as the face of American tennis and contend for major titles, and while women like Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have won Grand Slams, no one has been able to consistently win on the sport's highest stage. On the men's side, the drought extends to Andy Roddick's 2003 victory at the US Open.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty in action on day five

Day five at the Australian Open will see Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty look to set up a sensational fourth-round clash at Melbourne Park. Defending champion Osaka and world number one Barty have been on a collision course since the main draw was made and will look to progress past the third round today. Osaka faces American Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena and at the same time home favourite Barty will take on Italian Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver. In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal highlights the action as he takes on Karen Khachanov, while Matteo Berrettini’s match against...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov result after Naomi Osaka knocked out

Follow all the reaction from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal confirmed his place in the fourth round with an impressive victory against Karen Khachanov.Earlier on Friday, defending champion Naomi Osaka suffered a surprising exit against Amanda Anisimova, who rallied from a set down to set up a fourth-round match against Ashleigh Barty. The world No 1 endured few problems in her own meeting with Camila Giorgi, taking just 61 minutes to wrap up a straight sets victory on Rod Laver Arena. Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa also all advanced into the fourth round. The standout match...
TENNIS
Essence

Move Over Mama! Serena Williams' 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Already A Force To Be Reckoned With On The Tennis Court

When your mom is Serena and your aunt is Venus, you're bound to have some tennis skills. Check out the backhand of this talented kiddo. The CDC says that at four years old, a child can catch a bounced ball “most of the time.” Alexis Ohanian Jr. isn’t your average four-year-old because little sis looks like she’s catching the ball — with a racket — on the tennis court all of the time.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Former NBA star Yao Ming speaks on Novak Djokovic visa debacle

Former NBA great Yao Ming was asked about the Novak Djoovic visa debacle. Djokovic refused to get vaccinated before the season but traveled to Australia after being granted a medical exemption. During his 10 days in Australia, Djokovic's visa was twice canceled and he was twice detained. On Sunday, Djokovic...
NBA
Tennis World Usa

'I’ve got to hand it to Novak Djokovic', says former No.1

Former World No. 4 Greg Rusedski has said all the Novak Djokovic drama could easily have been avoided if the Australian Open and the Victorian government had said no to medical waivers. Djokovic refused to be vaccinated before the season but flew to Australia after receiving a medical exemption for the tournament.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I'd never seen Novak Djokovic so panicked', says analyst

The situation of world number one Novak Djokovic continues to make noise. The Serbian champion was forced to give up the 2022 Australian Open after the Australian government denied him the medical exemption initially granted. The situation of Novak Djokovic has caused discussion in all the countries of the world...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic Set To Sue Australian Government For $6 Million

Novak Djokovic still has a bitter taste in his mouth and is reportedly planning on suing the Australian government on grounds of "ill treatment" following his recent deportation. The case is said to be worth upwards of $6million. The Serbian tennis player made headlines across the world after having his...
TENNIS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy