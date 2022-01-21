ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ATM Stolen From Logan Square Currency Exchange; Two Other Attempts Reported Nearby

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves target a trio of currency exchanges around Chicago early Friday morning. Chicago police say several people got away with an ATM...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

‘They’re Gonna Keep Doing It’: Frustrated Bar And Store Owners Upset By Rash Of ATM Thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Glass doors were no match for a burglary crew targeting businesses in the city and suburbs. Several of the crimes captured on camera. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from Elmwood Park where a bar owner who saw the whole thing happen. The thieves threw an ATM out of the front window of a bar. The owner lives right upstairs. He said based on what he saw, the burglars knew what they’re doing. A crew of at least four hooded suspects, masked up and with glove were seen smashing the glass  at two liquor stores, a gas station and a bar...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

64-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood Monday night. Police said around 10:30 p.m., the 64-year-old man stopped in the 1800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, at Fullerton near the Kennedy Expressway, after suffering a graze wound to the head. Investigators believe an...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

19-Year-Old Man Charged In Logan Square And Humboldt Park Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen has been charged in connection with two carjackings that took place in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. Police said 19-year-old Trevelli Jones is is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery. Jones was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Ashland, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police Investigating Multiple Break-Ins On Northwest Side, Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating several break-ins that were reported on the Northwest Side and Northwest suburbs overnight. Chicago Police said a group of four approximately men smashed the front door of a liquor store in the 4600 block of Cumberland Avenue just before 4 a.m.. The men, wearing masks and gloves, stole a cash register and took off an an SUV. A gas station in Norridge was also broken into on Lawrence Avenue near Cumberland Avenue. The offender tried to take cash from the register and when it would not open, he took the whole register. The suspect pumped gas before taking off. Also overnight, two different businesses in Elmwood Park were targeted by thieves. The first was a food mart near 77th and Belmont Avenue where a cash register was left on the sidewalk. The second incident took place at George’s Bar on Belmont Avenue. A spokesperson for Elmwood Park confirmed a black Jeep was involved in all four burglaries, and it appeared the same three people were responsible for each of them, with a fourth person possibly driving the getaway vehicle. Police in Chicago, Norridge, and Elmwood Park are working together to investigate the burglaries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ATM Stolen From Food Mart During First Of Two Break-Ins Reported In Wilmette Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating two overnight break-ins in north suburban Wilmette. The front door window of the Wilmette Food Mart, on Green Bay Road, was smashed, and an ATM was stolen. The offender took off in a black Jeep Cherokee. Several blocks north on Green Bay Road, police reported a break-in at a BP gas station. Police said the offenders tried to take the cash machine, but did not get any money. CBS 2 was told a Jeep was also involved in this incident. Wilmette police followed the vehicle, but stopped when the suspects started dangerously speeding.
WILMETTE, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old girl missing from Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE - A 16-year-old girl has been missing from her Logan Square home since Dec. 30, according to Chicago police. Breyana Cansino was last seen at her home in the 2700 block of North Kedzie. Nicknamed Bre, the 16-year-old has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 130 pounds and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said. The man was struck...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Breyana Cansino, 16, Of Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from the Logan Square neighborhood. Breyana Cansino, 16, was last seen at her residence at 2732 N. Kedzie. On Dec. 30. Cansino is 4 foot 10, 130 pounds, has an olive complexion, and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed Robbers Are Attacking, Beating People At Their Garages In Alleys On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An alarming crime has been hitting Chicago’s Southwest Side – unsuspecting people are violently attacked and robbed alone at their garages in alleyways. The crimes are happening in the neighborhoods near Midway International Airport. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, Chicago Lawn (8th) District police put out a warning Tuesday after we started asking questions. Four recent robberies are connected, but there could be more – including one caught on camera that has had neighbors furious. One robbery happened at 4 p.m. late Thursday. Surveillance video shows two people in a white sport-utility vehicle trailing behind a driver in an...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Man In Serious Condition After Shooting In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the Logan Square neighborhood Early Saturday. Police said around 12:50 a.m., the victim, 31, was sitting in his vehicle on the 2900 block of North Milwaukee when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the offenders produced a firearm and shot the victim several times before both fled the scene in a black sedan.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Burglar stole $24,000 worth of liquor from 2 River North nightclubs, prosecutors say

Prosecutors charged a Chicago man with stealing $24,000 worth of liquor during two burglaries of River North nightclubs last month. Chicago police detectives have been investigating a months-long string of similar break-ins at high-end bars and restaurants in the area. Cops have been looking for Traivon Dorsey in connection with the investigation for weeks, according to a source.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Shot In Attempted Robbery In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said. The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him. The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Las Vegas Police Target Chicago Along With Other Cities In Recruiting Potential, Current Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Potential recruits are looking to become officers, but not with CPD. Departments from around the country are using targeted tactics in recruiting from Chicago’s police force. CBS 2’s Chris Tye asks how they’re doing it and what CPD says they’re doing to reverse the trend. “I want to be a police officer so I can inspire and motivate.” But Chicagoan Omauri Patrick isn’t signing up to one day join the ranks of Chicago’s men and women in Blue. He’s testing and soon applying to protect and serve 1,700 miles west in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recruiting at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three churches burglarized on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police issued an alert after three churches on the Northwest Side were burglarized during a single week. In each incident, a thief broke windows or used a crow bar to gain entry before stealing money, electronics and snowblowers, according to a CPD business alert. The burglaries took place...
CHICAGO, IL
nbcrightnow.com

Attempted ATM theft at STCU prompts statement

PASCO - Before dawn broke this morning, there was a failed attempt to steal the drive-through ATM at STCU Pasco. STCU notes that ATMs are built to be indestructible, which is why attempts to steal them are often unsuccessful. “Also, comb your hair and smile if you attempt to tamper...
PASCO, WA
WGN News

FBI looking for man after bank in Brookfield robbed

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The FBI is asking the public’s help following a bank robbery Tuesday in Brookfield. At around 12:15 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at a Citibank branch, located in the 9000 block of Ogden Avenue. The FBI said the suspect, described as a white man 5’10”-5’11” with an athletic build, presented […]
BROOKFIELD, IL

